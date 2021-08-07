Phillips: Washington's two hour informercial/practive ends with a plea: 'We need you.' Is it time to jump back in?

LANDOVER, Md. - It was a perfect night, a perfect crowd and the perfect finish, a Terry McLaurin touchdown reception.
After the walk-off moment, Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera took the microphone and addressed the crowd gathered to watch practice at FedEx Field.
"Going into this season, we're going to need each and every one of you, and all your friends that cheer for the Washington Football Team," Rivera said.
"We need you here. We need you with us."
Say what? They need us?
The team that treated fans like human ATMs for two decades, while coasting on past greatness that gets further in the rear-view mirror each year? Begging for support?
This is going to take some getting used to.
The open practice, free to the 25,000 fans who were able to snag tickets, was everything an evening of entertainment should be. There was the new dance team, T-shirts tossed to the crowd, a spirited practice, and a pyrotechnics show after.
Coming on the heels of a similar appearance in Richmond, it was yet another olive branch extended to the hundreds of thousands of supporters who have jumped ship in the past decade.
That professionalism extends to the business side, too.
During the event, I wrote on my Twitter page that the team had jettisoned the marching band that has been a staple of games for decades.
Team president Jason Wright and his staff quickly took blame for the miscommunication and provided the correct information - this year the band will be represented by an 18-member drum line that had been part of the marching band previously.
The team plans add to that ensemble in future years, in conjunction with its rebranding.
I'm not interested in debating the semantics of whether a drum line constitutes a band. I'm more interested in the quick, professional response provided by the team - one of the better interactions I've had in my 8 years of professional rabble-rousing in Ashburn.
That's not just Wright and Rivera, it's also the talented cast of people they've surrounded themselves with.
And yet, as eager as they are to turn the page, the past lingers.
It hasn't just been two decades of losing. It's been two decades of forcing fans to park on team-controlled lots, suing season-ticket holders, selling expired beer, Hail & Hog Restaurant, "the culture is actually damn good," and, well, the entire Wilkinson report on sexual misconduct.
Wright and Rivera are new here. The man who owns the team is not.
When Dan Snyder emerged in July with the world's lightest slap on the wrist, he wasn't content to return to his business quietly. He had his independent PR firm call multiple news outlets to ask for corrections to stories saying that he had been removed from day-to-day control of the team. No such punishment had occurred, it was only voluntary, the group said.
It was a tone-deaf victory lap at an inopportune time.
At some point, fans need to hear from Snyder that he understands what has happened here. They need an apology for past wrongs. It doesn't have to be in this newspaper. It doesn't have to involve the media at all. But he needs to communicate an understanding of what he's done to one of the great unifying forces in this region.
Until then, fans can decide if they're ready to dip their toes back in the water under the new leadership.
Rivera is a genuine, likeable coach. Wright is a sharp, energetic president. Friday's event was further proof that they're serious about filling the stadium with Washington fans, instead of visiting fans who are willing to get fleeced to see their team.
Rivera was asked Friday how he thinks fans have responded so far to his message.
"I think they're curious," he said. "We piqued their curiosity last season. We've got to get them home.
"I'm telling you that this place can be really special. It really can be. With the fan base that this organization has had for years ... the tradition, the history, five world championships."
Rivera is the latest caretaker of that legacy, and arrives at a fascinating moment for the franchise and its fans.
Can a promising young football team and improved front office overcome the skepticism prompted by the past? That's an answer that will take longer than one night to find out.
