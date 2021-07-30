Phillips: Washington's vaccine problem isn't a 'personal issue.' It's a public disservice.

Allen: "You can't make a man do or not do anything he doesn't want to do."

McLaurin: "I do respect each and every one of my teammates' decisions to choose what they decide, vaccination-wise."

Fitzpatrick: "It's a personal choice. That's the end of the discussion for me. I'm going to respect whatever you do."

We've reached a point in the pandemic where it's time for the messaging to change.

Respecting choice was appropriate and proper when the vaccine was new and relatively untested. (Full disclosure: I didn't want to be first in line either. I've since gotten the shot.)

That was then. This is now. There have been more than 4 billion COVID shots administered worldwide.

There is no longer a lack of quality information, there is a surplus of it.

To help nudge his players towards the vaccine, Washington coach Ron Rivera brought in a Black doctor from Harvard, an immunologist, to address the team at the beginning of June.

A day later, Sweat made his famous statement: "I haven't caught COVID yet, so I don't see me treating COVID until I actually get COVID."