Philly group bringing 20 buses of Eagles fans to Sunday's Commanders game

After taking the field for the first time in burgundy and gold during the preseason, Carson Wentz was asked about his new home stadium.
"It was good to get out here and not be booed," the quarterback joked.
He's unlikely to experience the same this week.
The Washington Commanders have only a smattering of tickets remaining for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, as anticipation builds for Carson Wentz's first game against the team where he rose to NFL prominence.
FedEx Field's proximity to Philadelphia, combined with the Commanders' struggles to consistently sell out the stadium in recent years, means there is likely to be a fair number of Eagles fans mixed among the home crowd.
Add in the Wentz factor, and emotions will be running high.
The group Philly Sports Trips put up a banner on I-95 during the offseason advertising its annual bus trip to the Eagles-Washington game.
"We're coming for you Carson," it read.
Mission accomplished. President Vince Rizzuto said the group sold out of its allotment, and will bring more than 1,000 fans to the game, having chartered 20 buses for the event.
It's the largest trip the group has ever done. Rizzuto said they've done the Washington trip six times, buying a block of tickets directly from the team then selling to fans.
Rizzuto said it was all love for Wentz for years, but that changed during the final seasons in Philly.
"We are excited to face him and this is a huge game, but are there mostly to support (Jalen) Hurts and the 2-0 Eagles," Rizzuto wrote in an e-mail. "We plan to be very loud on Sunday and hope to make it difficult for him since he made it difficult for us at times."
Tickets for the game started at $85 for standing-room space in the upper deck. As of Wednesday evening, only 556 seats remained, mostly in the more expensive club level.
Aside from the Wentz plotline, there's plenty on the line in the suddenly-competitive NFC East as well.
The Giants are a surprising 2-0, Philly is 2-0, and the Cowboys are indicating Dak Prescott may return from injury sooner than anticipated, making every opportunity to gain divisional ground critical.
"I'm excited for it just because of the nature of the game," Wentz said. "Obviously, you know, they've started hot. We know where we're at. It's a divisional rivalry, all of those things.
"I've been a part of this one. I know the emotion that goes into it from the other side. So, I'm excited for it. But again, you know, you try not to make the game bigger than needs to be. Every week's a big week. It's hard to win in this league and so I know once that first kickoff goes, it'll be football again and I'm excited for it."
One player who is hoping for a better experience is Hurts, the Eagles quarterback, who had a railing full of fans fall on him after the game last year between the teams, which Philadelphia won.
Four of those fans filed a lawsuit against the Commanders and FedEx Field, though the fans were in a part of the stadium they were not supposed to have access to. Legal proceedings are ongoing.
73 PHOTOS: Washington loses to Philadelphia 20-16; railing collapses with Eagles fans on it
Fans fall on Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts as he leaves the field on Sunday.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH/
Washington Football Team tight end John Bates (87) trips as Philadelphia Eagles free safety Anthony Harris (28) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team wide receiver Adam Humphries (13) reacts after his pass is broken up by Philadelphia Eagles free safety Avonte Maddox (29) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Fans fall on Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) after beating the Washington Football Team 20-16 on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles safety Rodney McLeod (23) reacts after making a game winning interception in the end zone in the second half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) embraces Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) their game on on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. Washington lost 20-16.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Fans fall on Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) after beating the Washington Football Team 20-16 on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) defends a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor (18) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team tight end John Bates (87) gets stopped by Eagles defenders during the second half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team wide receiver Adam Humphries (13) gets his pass broken up by Philadelphia Eagles free safety Avonte Maddox (29) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) reacts after getting intercepted on the last play of the game against Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) talks to his teammate tight end John Bates (87) after their last pass was intercepted in the second half of NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Fans fall on Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) after beating the Washington Football Team 20-16 on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) leaves the field after a football game against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) embrace his former ODU teammate and current Philadelphia Eagles long snapper Rick Lovato (45) following their game on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team running back Jaret Patterson (32) scores a touchdown during the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott (35) celebrates his first down during the second half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Fans watch the second half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Genard Avery (58) sacks Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Genard Avery (58) sacks Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks to make a pass as Washington Football Team outside linebacker David Mayo (51) pressures him during the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin gets stopped by Philadelphia Eagles free safety Avonte Maddox during the second half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team running back Jaret Patterson (32) carries the ball during the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team wide receiver DeAndre Carter (1) collides into Philadelphia Eagles linebacker JaCoby Stevens (30) and corner back Josiah Scott (33) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) gets stopped by Washington Football Team cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Genard Avery (58) sacks Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor (18) carries the ball as Washington Football Team defensive back Troy Apke (30) and tight end Sammis Reyes (80) defend during the second half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) walks to his bench after failing to convert on third down during the second half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team wide receiver Adam Humphries (13) gets stopped by Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Alex Singleton (49) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Genard Avery (58) celebrates with his teammate after sacking Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles running back Jordan Howard (24) carries the ball as Washington Football Team defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) defends during the second half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat (94) nearly sacks Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) reacts after his team failed to stop a third down conversion during the second half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team running back Jonathan Williams (35) carries the ball as Philadelphia Eagles middle linebacker T.J. Edwards (57) and outside linebacker Alex Singleton (49) defend during the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team takes the field before a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Fans watch the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) looks to make a pass as guard Brandon Scherff (75) protects during the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Genard Avery (58) carries the ball after intercepting a pass intended for Washington Football Team tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (83) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. The interception was overturned for a false start.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Genard Avery (58) reacts after intercepting a pass intended for Washington Football Team tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (83) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team celebrates after a Joey Slye (3) field goal during the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) avoids a Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat (94) sack during the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team wide receiver Cam Sims (11) makes a catch as Philadelphia Eagles safety Rodney McLeod (23) defends during the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (83) collides into a camera operator after failing to secure a catch during the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. Seals-Jones was carted off the field following this play, he did not return for the remainder of the game.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team wide receiver Dyami Brown (2) makes a catch as Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) defends during the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) is stopped by Washington Football Team defensive back Jeremy Reaves (39) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team wide receiver DeAndre Carter (1) makes a pass during the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin is likely to command a salary in the $25 million per year range after a number of his peers received large contracts in a busy offseason for the position. Teammate Daron Payne is in a less enviable position for a new contract.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott (35) carries the ball as Washington Football Team cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) defends during the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) celebrates with running back Jaret Patterson (32) after scoring the first touchdown of the game during the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) hands the ball to running back Jaret Patterson (32) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) hands the ball off to running back Boston Scott (35) to score a touchdown during the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team defensive tackle Matthew Ioannidis (98) is defended by Philadelphia Eagles guard Nate Herbig (67) as he tries to put pressure on quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) and outside linebacker David Mayo (51) stop Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott (35) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team running back Jonathan Williams (35) gets stopped during the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team defensive back Jeremy Reaves (39) takes the field before the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team kicker Joey Slye (3) kicks an extra point during the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team running back Jaret Patterson (32) carries the ball as Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Genard Avery (58) and defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway (98) defend during the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) makes a pass during the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates after his team's first touchdown during the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) makes a catch as Washington Football Team defensive back Danny Johnson (36) defends during the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team cornerback Bobby McCain (20) makes his way to the locker room a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team players make their way to the locker rooms before a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera inspects his team before a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen (8) takes the field before a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) takes the field before a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) warms up before a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team center Keith Ismael (60) takes the field followed by his teammates before a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles sideline before a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team player makes his way to the locker room before a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) embraces his mother, Diane Dodsworth, before a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team long snapper Camaron Cheeseman (54) signs autographs for fans before a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team players warm up before a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) signs autographs for fans before a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH