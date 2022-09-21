Philly group bringing 20 buses of Eagles fans to Sunday's Commanders game

After taking the field for the first time in burgundy and gold during the preseason, Carson Wentz was asked about his new home stadium.

"It was good to get out here and not be booed," the quarterback joked.

He's unlikely to experience the same this week.

The Washington Commanders have only a smattering of tickets remaining for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, as anticipation builds for Carson Wentz's first game against the team where he rose to NFL prominence.

FedEx Field's proximity to Philadelphia, combined with the Commanders' struggles to consistently sell out the stadium in recent years, means there is likely to be a fair number of Eagles fans mixed among the home crowd.

Add in the Wentz factor, and emotions will be running high.

The group Philly Sports Trips put up a banner on I-95 during the offseason advertising its annual bus trip to the Eagles-Washington game.

"We're coming for you Carson," it read.

Mission accomplished. President Vince Rizzuto said the group sold out of its allotment, and will bring more than 1,000 fans to the game, having chartered 20 buses for the event.

It's the largest trip the group has ever done. Rizzuto said they've done the Washington trip six times, buying a block of tickets directly from the team then selling to fans.

Rizzuto said it was all love for Wentz for years, but that changed during the final seasons in Philly.

"We are excited to face him and this is a huge game, but are there mostly to support (Jalen) Hurts and the 2-0 Eagles," Rizzuto wrote in an e-mail. "We plan to be very loud on Sunday and hope to make it difficult for him since he made it difficult for us at times."

Tickets for the game started at $85 for standing-room space in the upper deck. As of Wednesday evening, only 556 seats remained, mostly in the more expensive club level.

Aside from the Wentz plotline, there's plenty on the line in the suddenly-competitive NFC East as well.

The Giants are a surprising 2-0, Philly is 2-0, and the Cowboys are indicating Dak Prescott may return from injury sooner than anticipated, making every opportunity to gain divisional ground critical.

"I'm excited for it just because of the nature of the game," Wentz said. "Obviously, you know, they've started hot. We know where we're at. It's a divisional rivalry, all of those things.

"I've been a part of this one. I know the emotion that goes into it from the other side. So, I'm excited for it. But again, you know, you try not to make the game bigger than needs to be. Every week's a big week. It's hard to win in this league and so I know once that first kickoff goes, it'll be football again and I'm excited for it."

One player who is hoping for a better experience is Hurts, the Eagles quarterback, who had a railing full of fans fall on him after the game last year between the teams, which Philadelphia won.

Four of those fans filed a lawsuit against the Commanders and FedEx Field, though the fans were in a part of the stadium they were not supposed to have access to. Legal proceedings are ongoing.