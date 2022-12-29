Physical 49ers leave lasting effect: Commanders would be first team to win a week after facing them

ASHBURN — Even though Washington played a Saturday game last week, affording an extra day of rest, coach Ron Rivera didn't have his team in pads and helmets on Wednesday for their normal mid-week practice.

He instead pushed that off to Thursday, allowing an extra day of rest after 60 minutes of physical football against the San Francisco 49ers.

The extra care is warranted. Teams facing the 49ers are 0-13 this season when playing the next weekend.

“It is a record we're aware of and it's one we think is pretty cool,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters in San Francisco.

It's also the time of year where injuries start to pile up, and Washington left the Bay Area with a big one, as running back Antonio Gibson has an injured foot and knee, and did not practice on Wednesday.

That puts even more of a workload on Brian Robinson Jr., who has been limiting his own practice over the past month as he deals with the accumulation of an NFL season.

The offensive line has also been deteriorating as the season has gone on. Left tackle Charles Leno Jr. has had three of his worst games of the season in December, and was blunt when asked about it.

"We've just got to do everything we can go be better," he said. "Play better. Run the ball better. Pass block better."

One thing potentially working in the Commanders' favor is the switch at quarterback. Carson Wentz hasn't played a full game since Week 6, and is fresher than most players are this time of year.

Washington is also likely to get safety Kam Curl back from injury; he was missed in the secondary during the 49ers game.

At running back, Washington will turn to Jonathan Williams if it needs more carries. Rivera noted that Williams was proficient during his work in the San Francisco game with Gibson and Robinson both worn down.

"Both those backs were pretty sore coming into the game for the most part," the coach said. "Once we got to the end of the game, we felt we've just gotta be smart with these young guys. And so we took them out and put Jonathan in and Jonathan did the job that we thought he would.”

Leno and the offensive line won't get bogged down in those details, though.

He said they're focusing on what they can control, which is getting a win and punching a postseason ticket.

"I look at at it if we win these two games, we're in the playoffs, so let's win these two games," he said. "It's as simple as that. Let's not worry about what everybody else has to do for us. Let's worry about what we can do."