Pitch-clock countdown leads to 'fantastic' cutdown in Flying Squirrels' game times

Home-plate umpire Matt Carlyon took a few steps toward the mound. With his right index finger, he tapped his left wrist, which Carlyon held high in the air. That’s where a watch might be, which explains the signal he gave.

Erie’s Gerson Moreno was facing Richmond’s Frankie Tostado in Tuesday’s game at The Diamond. Moreno exceeded the allotted time to deliver a pitch under the pace-of-play rules Minor League Baseball began enforcing in mid-April. Carlyon imposed the penalty: an automatic ball.

From the time they have possession of the ball on the mound, pitchers have 14 seconds to deliver when there are no runners on base, and 18 seconds when there is a baserunner or baserunners. The clock is started and stopped by an operator in the press box, and monitored by the plate umpire via a scoreboard timer.

Batters can also be penalized a strike if they aren’t promptly prepared for the next pitch.

MLB allowed minor league players an acclimation period of about two weeks at the season’s start before beginning to strictly enforce the rules, which also limit pitchers’ pick-off attempts to two per batter - with a balk as the penalty. These rules modifications were designed to increase the pace-of-play, and reduce the time of games.

It seems to be working in the Eastern League, to which the Flying Squirrels belong. The average game time for a 2021 EL game was 2:56. This year, it’s 2:37. Limited pickoff moves have translated into more stolen-base attempts, which was the goal as MLB tries to put more action in the sport.

Richmond manager Dennis Pelfrey said the pace-of-play rules fit his aggressive baseball philosophy, and believes they’ve been “fantastic” for the game. He managed at High-A Eugene last season and said Emeralds’ games typically lasted about three-and-a-half hours. Pelfrey prefers a quicker pace, likes the way the game has changed, and believes that has assisted in player development because pitchers and hitters are required to make quicker decisions.

“We get so set in our own ways and we get so stuck in ‘This is how we’ve always done it,’” said Pelfrey, speaking generally of changes baseball has made, and continues to make. “There’s a lot of times you can make things better and more efficient.”

Todd Parnell, the Flying Squirrels’ CEO, said shorter games meet with his approval, as long as they all aren’t short. Parnell’s business involves the sale of food, beverages and souvenirs. More of that inventory is purchased in a three-hour time frame than a 2:10 block.

“There’s a sweet spot,” said Parnell. “I think fans enjoy faster play. It creates a good, positive fan environment. And I’ve been impressed with how it has been implemented. The umpires have handled it well, and the players have adapted to it well.”

MLB first toyed with a pitch clock during the Arizona Fall League in 2014. Minor-league levels have used pitch clocks of various lengths for several years. But enforcement was lax and the timer was set as long as 20 seconds between pitches. It seems likely the major leagues will eventually adopt pace-of-play rules that include a pitch clock.

Rules modifications in the minors also involve shift limitations - four infielders on the dirt, two on each side of second base - at all levels except Triple-A, and 18-square-inch bases, increased from the standard 15-square-inch models. Player safety is the primary reason for the larger bases, but MLB is conducting this trial also to see if they lead to a higher success rate on steal attempts. Larger bases were used in Triple-A last season, with a modest increase in steals, according to MLB.

“When we talk about change, it’s scary for a lot of people, it’s scary for people who have been playing their whole lives,” said Pelfrey. “But it’s one of those things, it could work out really well for the game of baseball.

"I think if we think about things a little bit differently from a fans’ standpoint, from a coaches’ standpoint, from a players’ standpoint, and just open our eyes and see it from the other side, see if it works and give it a chance, and I think you’ll be surprised with some things and how well they’re going to work.”