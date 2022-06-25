'Play ball!': The Diamond hosts MLB umpire camp Saturday, showing off Richmond's baseball culture

The relationship between Darren Spagnardi of Major League Baseball's umpire development staff and Flying Squirrels vice president and chief operating officer Todd "Parney" Parnell goes back decades.

The two met when Parnell was a Single-A general manager and Spagnardi an umpire at the same level. Fast forward 20-plus years, and as MLB searched for a location to host its third free, one-day umpire camp of 2022 for anyone interested in umpiring baseball and softball, Spagnardi suggested Richmond and The Diamond.

"I said, 'We'd be honored to host it,'" Parnell said. "I'm glad that it turned out so well for everybody."

More than 70 black-clad umpires milled about The Diamond Saturday morning, shifting between various training sessions, learning to call the game they love and hoping to impress evaluators and earn scholarships to attend umpiring school. Roughly 10 local youth players came out to provide simulated action.

"This is another example of how Richmond as a baseball community is well respected all over the country. ... We're proud of Richmond as Richmond's hometown team and want to show Richmond off to as many people as we can," Parnell said.

"At any level of baseball, if the umpires don't show up, we can't play the game. Hats off to MLB for working around the country to develop umpires at the grassroots level."

The Flying Squirrels drew more than 8,300 fans for Friday night's 6-1 win over the Portland Sea Dogs and continue to pace all Double-A teams in attendance. MLB umpire development supervisor Tyler Funneman said the grassroots love for the game in the Richmond area, as well as the Squirrels' always energetic atmosphere, made the city a perfect destination for Saturday's clinic.

"Richmond's got such a good market with the Squirrels and the huge draw that they get, it was only natural," Funneman said.

MLB umpire development will begin to move those who performed well at Saturday's clinic up the umpiring ladder, an arduous climb not dissimilar to that of a minor league player fighting to reach the big leagues.

Funneman's staff drilled and observed participants Saturday as a scout would a ballplayer and said events like this are "vital" to drumming up grassroots interest in becoming an umpire.

Among those in attendance Saturday was Perry Barber, a professional umpire since 1981 who has called thousands of games in her career at all levels of the sport, including major league spring training.

A member of the board of directors of the International Women's Baseball Center, Barber said the growth of female interest and involvement in umpiring in recent years has been "exponential."

"That's why I want to draw women to these clinics, so they're here and get a chance to be looked at, evaluated and given the same shot the guys are," Barber said, adding that one of her ultimate goals is getting a female umpire to the major league level.

"My goal is just to get more women into umpiring in general -- high school, college, youth leagues, amateur leagues. There's so much baseball, and every amateur association is hurting for umpires right now."

Women like Miami Marlins general manager Kim Ng increasingly occupy high-ranking positions across professional baseball. And San Francisco Giants coach Alyssa Nakken in January 2020 became the first full-time female coach in MLB history.

In April, Jennifer Pawol became the first female umpire at The Diamond since 1989 and was scheduled to be part of the crew for Saturday's game. She broke into the pro ranks as an umpire in 2016 and has been climbing the ladder in the minors with the goal of becoming MLB's first female ump.

Barber said clinic's like Saturday's are "crucial to getting young umpires into the game, particularly, for me, for getting women to come to the clinics."

Tim Anderson attended umpire school and has been in the profession about eight years at various levels from Division III college baseball and semi-pro. He came to Saturday's clinic to learn how to teach prospective umpires.

"This is huge. I'm really impressed with what they've done here," Anderson said, adding that attendees flew into Richmond from across the country.

Anderson observed Ed Rapuano, a longtime MLB ump in the 1990s and 2000s and now an umpire supervisor for MLB, and Rich Rieker, the director of umpire development for MLB. Both Rapuano and Rieker shared tricks of the trade with those in attendance during a Q&A session at the end of the camp.

"This is the most attended camp out of our first three. We're grateful for all the cooperation and hospitality that Parney and his staff showed," Rieker said, adding that his team found some professional prospects.

"We hope to be back down the road. It was a very successful camp and a great day. The atmosphere here is fantastic."