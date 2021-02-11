Postcard from Speedweeks: Richmond Raceway president sees NASCAR surging in 2021

Erik Jones takes over the famous Richard Petty Motorsports No. 43. Christopher Bell, three-time NASCAR Xfinity Series race winner at Richmond, slides into Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 20. Kyle Larson returns to the sport now competing for Hendrick Motorsports in the No. 5. Alex Bowman moves from following Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the No. 88 to taking over for Johnson in the historic No. 48.

This season will welcome the most radical NASCAR schedule in the history of the sport. There will be a record number of road courses, including the debuts of Circuit of the Americas and Road America. Daytona International Speedway and Indianapolis Motor Speedway will each host road course races and fan-favorite the ROVAL returns this fall at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Darlington Raceway, the track Too Tough To Tame, will welcome back a second race weekend with the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR moving to Mother’s Day weekend in May.

While we look forward to the full 36-race NASCAR Cup Series schedule, it is April 17-18 and September 9-11 that has all of us at the Raceway energized.