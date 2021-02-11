Postcard from Speedweeks: Richmond Raceway president sees NASCAR surging in 2021

After a year like no other, a new NASCAR season brings change and optimism.
Navigating through all the challenges of the past year, NASCAR was able to show the way back and be prepared to face this season better and stronger than ever, prompting Abraham Madkour, Publisher and Executive Editor of Sports Business Journal, to write, “If NASCAR were a stock, I’d be buying.”
The 2021 season will see the most popular driver and returning NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott look to defend his title. We witnessed a passing of the torch last November when seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson ended his brilliant career. It was a moment for the ages when Johnson pulled alongside Elliott after his championship-clinching drive at Phoenix Raceway and extended his hand out the window. A seven-time champ and a first-time champ sharing a moment of victory.
This season there are some new faces in new places and new owners and race teams.
Bubba Wallace is behind the wheel of a new team with an iconic sports number on the side of his Toyota Camry. Basketball legend Michael Jordan and Chesterfield's Denny Hamlin have partnered to form 23XI Racing and bring Jordan’s legendary No. 23 to the track.
Jordan is not the only new celebrity owner as “Mr. Worldwide” Pitbull and Justin Marks formed Trackhouse Racing with Daniel Suarez wheeling the No. 99.
Erik Jones takes over the famous Richard Petty Motorsports No. 43. Christopher Bell, three-time NASCAR Xfinity Series race winner at Richmond, slides into Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 20. Kyle Larson returns to the sport now competing for Hendrick Motorsports in the No. 5. Alex Bowman moves from following Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the No. 88 to taking over for Johnson in the historic No. 48.
This season will welcome the most radical NASCAR schedule in the history of the sport. There will be a record number of road courses, including the debuts of Circuit of the Americas and Road America. Daytona International Speedway and Indianapolis Motor Speedway will each host road course races and fan-favorite the ROVAL returns this fall at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Darlington Raceway, the track Too Tough To Tame, will welcome back a second race weekend with the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR moving to Mother’s Day weekend in May.
While we look forward to the full 36-race NASCAR Cup Series schedule, it is April 17-18 and September 9-11 that has all of us at the Raceway energized.
Our 75th Anniversary celebration will kick off in RVA after this weekend’s Daytona 500. Throughout the season we will relive our storied history and create new memories with our racing family at Richmond Raceway. We have many surprises and experiences planned as we celebrate the anniversary of our first race, which was an open-wheel race on the half-mile dirt track at what was then known as the Atlantic Rural Exposition Fairgrounds on October 12, 1946.
The April weekend is anchored by the action-packed Camping World Truck Series on Saturday and NASCAR’s best in the Cup Series on Sunday. We’ll have some announcements in the coming weeks sharing more details about the Toyota Spring Race Weekend.
September brings the second race of the Cup Series Playoffs to America’s Premier Short Track under the lights in the Federated Auto Parts 400. This will be the 30th anniversary of the fall Cup race being held under the lights at Richmond. Richmond will host the second consecutive season of a doubleheader on Saturday, September 11, with the Go Bowling 250 Xfinity Series race earlier that day.
We are also mindful of the role our event will play across the nation that day in honoring and remembering those we lost 20 years ago during the 9/11 attack.
The fall race weekend will kick off with a Thursday night Cody Jinks concert at our amphitheater, Virginia Credit Union LIVE!, and the high energy will continue on Friday night as the thunder rolls with the return of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. This will be the first time the “Mods” have rumbled around our three-quarter mile oval since 2002.
After a year of missing our fans at America’s Premier Short Track for the first time in our storied history, we are hopeful our dedicated fans can return to celebrate the 75th anniversary at Richmond Raceway. We continue to work with so many of our sports and entertainment colleagues to safely re-open our venues locally and throughout the Commonwealth.
While we continue to plan for what is ahead at the Raceway, we wish our friends at Daytona International Speedway the best of luck this weekend. “The Great American Race” is the traditional launch of our season and will once again be a career-defining moment for the driver who takes the checkered flag.
Could Racing Virginia’s Hamlin make history as the first driver to win three consecutive DAYTONA 500’s? He’ll have many pursuers looking to add this jewel to their resume, in particular his teammate Kyle Busch, who has two Cup championships but is missing the Harley J. Earl Trophy from his trophy case.
The color and pageantry of the DAYTONA 500 is unparalleled, and for those that are able to see it in person, we wish them all the enjoyment that comes with witnessing this racing spectacle live. For others, tune in Sunday to NASCAR on Fox at 2:30 p.m. for the 63rd Annual Daytona 500.
Dennis Bickmeier is the president of Richmond Raceway