A handful of Richmond Flying Squirrels were on The Diamond’s field for a voluntary batting session in Sunday morning’s August warmth. This, after a Saturday night game.

They’ve got the bug that’s easy to catch when the team for which you play is 32-20 in its last 52 games since June 18.

“It’s really cool to play meaningful games in August,” said manager Dennis Pelfrey, whose Double-A Flying Squirrels are tied atop the Eastern League Southwest Division second-half standings. The winner of the division's second half qualifies for the playoffs.

Pelfrey contends his group’s passion to perform with distinction hasn’t wavered since opening day, though the roster regularly fluctuates, as all do in the minors.

“Game 32 is just as important as Game 138, and just as important as Game One in the playoffs and as it is the championship game,” Pelfrey said.

Success and failure in minor league baseball, a developmental operation, aren't necessarily tied to winning and losing. They seem, however, to be far more closely connected when the possibility of playoffs and then postseason competition are involved.

At that stage, a vibe spreads from the team, permeating a community. Even non-fans check out what’s up.

And that’s what the Flying Squirrels have going these days, which means it’s time to board what the organization’s P.R. wing has designated the “Shane Train.”

It’s a salute to the team’s 27-year-old respected conductor, Shane Matheny, who figures to be a driving force through the regular-season’s final 24 games.

“He’s one of the best players that I’ve ever coached, or had the pleasure to be around as a coach,” Pelfrey said Sunday. “He’s taught me a lot.”

Place Matheny, who’s from Bremerton, Washington, and attended Washington State, at any infield or outfield position, and he is a strong defender.

“He can actually catch, if we needed him to,” Pelfrey said.

Matheny has reached base 51 times in his last 24 games and since July 25 is batting .346 (27-for-78) with five homers, five doubles, two triples and 21 RBIs. Overall, he is batting .268 with nine homers and 35 RBI in 56 Richmond games.

The six-game series against Harrisburg (Washington Nationals) that concluded Sunday reflects propulsion provided by Matheny, a left-handed hitter who’s 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds. Matheny, selected in the 23rd round in 2017 by the Giants, homered twice and doubled on Tuesday night. On Thursday, he came off the bench and delivered an RBI single in the seventh inning. On Saturday, he hit a three-run homer and also contributed a sacrifice fly, his second four-RBI game of the series.

“What makes him really special is he just goes about his business very quietly. He’s a quiet type leader,” Pelfrey said of Matheny, a four-time captain of his high-school baseball team. “People follow him. He doesn’t have to be rah-rah. He’s intense during the game. He’s intense during his (pre-game) work.

“I think every organization in Major League Baseball would be lucky to have a guy like him.”

During Sunday's game, Richmond trailed Harrisburg 1-0 after a half-inning and responded with five-run first inning punctuated by Logan Wyatt's three-run homer to right. The Flying Squirrels won 6-4. Richmond completed the six-game set with a 5-1 mark.

The Flying Squirrels left Sunday evening via motor coaches for Portland, Maine, where they begin a six-game series Tuesday night with the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox). That’s followed by a six-game set in Hartford, Connecticut, against the Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies).

Notable: Richmond reliever Clay Helvey was ejected in the ninth inning after umpires inspected his glove. Pelfrey objected for a minute or two after he was shown the glove, which an umpire then took directly to the umpires' dressing quarters.

Richmond Sports Richmond Flying Squirrels 2023 season in photos