Practice observations, Aug. 28: Morgan Moses tutors Chase Young, and sorting out the No. 2 receiver battle

Observations from Friday's practice:
--It's still tough to identify who the No. 2 receiver will be. Dontrelle Inman got a few snaps in the role on Friday, but Greg Stroman forced him into a fumble after a catch. Likewise, Steven Sims fumbled twice earlier in the week, and Antonio Gandy-Golden has a great catch radius, but doesn't look like he's quite in sync with the rest of the offense yet.
--Good news: I'm more optimistic about the number of pass catchers Washington has. Antonio Gibson is doing far more than I anticipated, and Logan Thomas seems to have a very nice rapport with Dwayne Haskins. Thomas is all but a lock to be the starting tight end.
--Best thing I saw all day: Morgan Moses held off Chase Young in a 1-on-1 rep between the offensive and defensive lines. After the rep, Moses went over to the defensive huddle and chatted with Young for a few minutes about hand placement and how to best rush. Young was receptive, and Moses was an open book. That's how players get better.
--Young, by the way, looks just fine after some time off to deal with a hip flexor. He went full speed in some pretty intense drills on Friday. His burst isn't just good for a rookie and isn't just good for the team - it's one of the best I've ever seen.
--The day started with an 11-on-11 period focused on handoffs. It wasn't full tackling, but the hitting was much closer to a game level than a traditional practice level. In the heat and humidity, it was some heavy lifting for the players after two days off.
--Alex Smith update: Friday's 11-on-11 time, focused on the run, would have been the perfect opportunity to ease him into more action. That confirms my hunch that he'll start the season on IR, with his clearance revisited later in the season.
--I had a massive whiff putting J.D. McKissic so low on my early depth chart. He's a factor.
--Four of the five offensive linemen were in for a bulk of the work. The lone exception was Wes Martin, who played a little bit of center but otherwise wasn't very active. Keith Ismael got some of the snaps at left guard and acquited himself well - he's got the potential to be a swing backup, capable of filling in at either center or left guard. Seldom-referenced Joshua Garnett got the rest of the snaps - the coaches gave him a big-time opportunity.
--Lots of offsides by the defense. It's been a trend in camp. Normally officials work the camp for a few days but that won't be the case this year.
--Starting linebackers were Kevin Pierre-Louis, Jon Bostic and Cole Holcomb. That's the position where it's toughest to get a read on who will start Week 1 - Thomas Davis feels likely to get the nod at one of the three spots, but the others remain up for grabs.
--Lots of special teams work, which was both necessary to get ready for the season and gave the starters some much-needed breathers on an extremely hot and humid day.
--The day ended with 11-on-11 scrimmage-style play, and Dwayne Haskins went 4-for-4 in his session. The day ended with Jester Weah making a nice sideline catch and being swarmed by teammates.
mphillips@timesdispatch.com (804) 649-6546