Practice observations, Aug. 28: Morgan Moses tutors Chase Young, and sorting out the No. 2 receiver battle

Observations from Friday's practice:

--It's still tough to identify who the No. 2 receiver will be. Dontrelle Inman got a few snaps in the role on Friday, but Greg Stroman forced him into a fumble after a catch. Likewise, Steven Sims fumbled twice earlier in the week, and Antonio Gandy-Golden has a great catch radius, but doesn't look like he's quite in sync with the rest of the offense yet.

--Good news: I'm more optimistic about the number of pass catchers Washington has. Antonio Gibson is doing far more than I anticipated, and Logan Thomas seems to have a very nice rapport with Dwayne Haskins. Thomas is all but a lock to be the starting tight end.

--Best thing I saw all day: Morgan Moses held off Chase Young in a 1-on-1 rep between the offensive and defensive lines. After the rep, Moses went over to the defensive huddle and chatted with Young for a few minutes about hand placement and how to best rush. Young was receptive, and Moses was an open book. That's how players get better.

--Young, by the way, looks just fine after some time off to deal with a hip flexor. He went full speed in some pretty intense drills on Friday. His burst isn't just good for a rookie and isn't just good for the team - it's one of the best I've ever seen.