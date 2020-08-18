Practice observations: Chase Young is a beast, Alex Smith does almost everything, and Ron Rivera wants more

--Ioannidis and Daron Payne both blocked passes with their arms at the line of scrimmage. Reuben Foster missed out on what could have been an interception. The line was disruptive to the passing game overall.

--Next, the not as good. At the moment, the wide receivers and cornerbacks have a ways to go to be ready for NFL competition. The cornerbacks looked better than expected, but that may also have been due in part to a weak day by the wide receivers.

--Cornerback Ronald Darby is one to keep an eye on - he might have been the team's best player at the position on Tuesday. On the receiving side, Steven Sims showed his versatility by running a variety of plays. Sims will compete with Antonio Gandy-Golden for the No. 2 wide receiver spot across from Terry McLaurin. Gandy-Golden seems to have a nice rapport with Dwayne Haskins already.

--Let's put an end to one preseason storyline already: There is no competition between Dwayne Haskins and Kyle Allen. Allen was the No. 3 quarterback during Tuesday's work, and while I'm sure things will rotate, there was no indication that Allen is pushing Haskins for the job.