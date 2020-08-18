Practice observations: Chase Young is a beast, Alex Smith does almost everything, and Ron Rivera wants more

ASHBURN - The acclimation period is over, and the Washington Football Team held its first full practice of the post-Redskins era on Tuesday morning. The practice was held outdoors at the team's Ashburn facility.
Coach Ron Rivera gathered the team in a huddle after stretching, telling them to "take care of yourself, and take care of each other." The field still showed the remnants of heavy weekend rains but was otherwise in good shape as the team was excited to get rolling.
Let's get straight to it:
--First, the good. The offensive and defensive lines went head to head, and it was spirited and tons of fun to watch.
--Chase Young just looks different. Even on a unit of Pro Bowl-caliber pass rushers, Young catches your eye immediately. He was thrown into a drill with Morgan Moses, and both players were eager to test themselves - Young went offsides, then Moses false started. They settled in after that.
--The left side of the line was Geron Christian and Wes Martin. It looks like Christian will at least be given the opportunity to win the job he's been training for the last few years.
--Brandon Scherff went 1-on-1 with Matt Ioannidis, matching what are probably the two strongest players on the team. When they hit, it just sounded different. Both of them will be a tough task for opponents.
--Ioannidis and Daron Payne both blocked passes with their arms at the line of scrimmage. Reuben Foster missed out on what could have been an interception. The line was disruptive to the passing game overall.
--Next, the not as good. At the moment, the wide receivers and cornerbacks have a ways to go to be ready for NFL competition. The cornerbacks looked better than expected, but that may also have been due in part to a weak day by the wide receivers.
--Cornerback Ronald Darby is one to keep an eye on - he might have been the team's best player at the position on Tuesday. On the receiving side, Steven Sims showed his versatility by running a variety of plays. Sims will compete with Antonio Gandy-Golden for the No. 2 wide receiver spot across from Terry McLaurin. Gandy-Golden seems to have a nice rapport with Dwayne Haskins already.
--Let's put an end to one preseason storyline already: There is no competition between Dwayne Haskins and Kyle Allen. Allen was the No. 3 quarterback during Tuesday's work, and while I'm sure things will rotate, there was no indication that Allen is pushing Haskins for the job.
--That said, it is incredible to see Alex Smith on the field, and he did all the individual drills. I still doubt that he can get cleared for contact before Week 1, but the team views him as more than a decoy - he was showing off a full repertoire of moves. He participated in everything except the portion with a live pass rush, and Rivera said he saw everything he was looking to see from Smith.
--Even when the backup quarterbacks were in, Haskins was right behind them, taking the "mental reps" and going through the motions of what he would be doing. You can see how seriously Haskins took this offseason, and its a great sign for Washington fans.
--Adrian Peterson does not believe in acclimation periods. He bowled over Cole Holcomb on a run during a drill where there wasn't supposed to be any tackling. No surprise there.
--There were a handful of third-and-long situations during the full-team scrimmage period. The defense mostly won the day during those, with Rivera continuing to emphasize to both sides the importance of knowing down and distance, and how to adjust coverage or routes accordingly.
--Rivera gathered the team again after practice and gave them the rundown of things they didn't do well enough on Tuesday. He wanted a faster pace and a crisper practice, and made it clear that would be the expectation on Wednesday.
--Ryan Anderson (linebacker) and Saahdiq Charles (offensive lineman) both missed the practice with what Rivera described as "minor injuries."
mphillips@timesdispatch.com (804) 649-6546