Practice observations: Haskins' inaccuracy no worries for Rivera as QB continues to learn offense

After a focus on third-and-long plays Tuesday, Washington went to work in the red zone on Day 2 of training camp practices.
Some observations:
--Before camp started, coach Ron Rivera told reporters not to forget about Peyton Barber. The early playing time splits have backed that up. The running back got even more action than normal on Wednesday while Adrian Peterson took the day off, but it's clear Barber is viewed as a piece of the puzzle.
--Antonio Gibson, the converted wide receiver from Memphis, also received a fair amount of action at running back. His versatile skillset will play well in this offense, which attacks in a variety of ways.
--Sticking with the Antonios, receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden, the rookie from Liberty, showed his chops as a blocker on Wednesday. He is already emerging as a well-rounded player who could find his way onto the field in his first year.
--Even though it was officially a non-contact practice, there was plenty of hitting on Wednesday, including a full-on sack of quarterback Kyle Allen. That's frowned upon, but none of the coaches jumped in to say anything.
--Picking up loose footballs is a focus for the defense. Anytime there's an incompletion, coaches demand that the defensive players pick up the ball as if they were recovering a fumble.
--There were two special teams periods, and Washington remains in good hands with Tress Way and Dustin Hopkins. Way's punts were particularly impressive in humid air, on a wet field.
--Early in the 11-on-11 work, Dwayne Haskins threw an erratic pass, then on the next play the ball was snapped over his head. An agitated Rivera yelled out, "Run it right!" and restarted the situation.
--About Haskins' accuracy: It hasn't been great, but Rivera isn't worried. He said he saw the same thing from a young Cam Newton, as his brain and his body worked to get in sync with the demands of the playbook.
"(With Newton, we would) watch how certain parts of his body aren’t in sync," Rivera said. "His eyes might be over here, but his shoulders are still over here. He’s got to whip around to throw the ball, his tendency is to be late. Sometimes he gets ahead where his shoulders are already turned, his eyes are over here and he throws the ball way ahead.
"That’s what you’re trying to find with young quarterbacks: Is their body keeping up with their eyes? Is their decision making being in position to throw the ball properly? ...
"As long as he’s making good reads, as long as he’s making good decisions, you’ll feel like your guys are progressing because you’re watching tape and you’re watching him throw it where you want him to throw it to that receiver, but he didn’t lay it out where it needed to be thrown. That’s what we’re looking for from our young quarterbacks.”
--One thing to potentially watch: Rookie pass rusher Chase Young was at practice, but did not participate in 11-on-11 drills. Rivera said he had a "bit of a hip flexor" and the team was being extra cautious.
--It's been a rough couple days for UVA receiver Dontrelle Inman. It's a wide-open competition, mostly due to a lack of options, and there's plenty of time left, but Inman will have to step up his game to stick around.
--The offensive line stayed the same as it was on Tuesday, making it a trend. Wes Martin is at left guard, and Geron Christian is playing left tackle. Any hope of seeing rookie Saahdiq Charles start the season seems to be fading - he missed practice once again with an undisclosed injury.
--Troy Apke has been working as the starting safety alongside Landon Collins.
--The practice ended with late-game situational work, as the first, second and third-team offenses all attempted to drive into field goal range. The second-team was more successful but both units ended their drive with a completed field goal. Reuben Foster served as the third-team linebacker as he continues his rehab. Even in an ankle brace, that wasn't a fair matchup.
--Ryan Anderson, who missed Tuesday's practice, returned to action on Wednesday.
