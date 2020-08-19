Practice observations: Haskins' inaccuracy no worries for Rivera as QB continues to learn offense

--There were two special teams periods, and Washington remains in good hands with Tress Way and Dustin Hopkins. Way's punts were particularly impressive in humid air, on a wet field.

--Early in the 11-on-11 work, Dwayne Haskins threw an erratic pass, then on the next play the ball was snapped over his head. An agitated Rivera yelled out, "Run it right!" and restarted the situation.

--About Haskins' accuracy: It hasn't been great, but Rivera isn't worried. He said he saw the same thing from a young Cam Newton, as his brain and his body worked to get in sync with the demands of the playbook.

"(With Newton, we would) watch how certain parts of his body aren’t in sync," Rivera said. "His eyes might be over here, but his shoulders are still over here. He’s got to whip around to throw the ball, his tendency is to be late. Sometimes he gets ahead where his shoulders are already turned, his eyes are over here and he throws the ball way ahead.

"That’s what you’re trying to find with young quarterbacks: Is their body keeping up with their eyes? Is their decision making being in position to throw the ball properly? ...