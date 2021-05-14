Practice observations: Small Patterson makes big impression at Washington's rookie camp

ASHBURN - Jaret Patterson grew 2½ inches on Friday, and, more importantly, picked up a key endorsement from his new coach.

Patterson is a running back out of Buffalo who was signed by Washington as an undrafted free agent. His speed and game is undeniable, but it's his size that fans will notice first.

The team's official roster, released Friday, listed him at a generous 5-foot-9. At his pro day this spring he measured in at 5-foot-6½.

Regardless of the official measurement, he was hard to miss as Washington held its first on-field practice of the season, this one reserved for just the team's rookies.

After the session, Washington coach Ron Rivera offered a flattering comparison - Darren Sproles.

"I had an opportunity to be with Darren in San Diego, and that is who this young man reminds me of," Rivera said. "He is small, but he is explosive and dynamic. He is stout. He looks like a football player. He is a guy that we are going to give every opportunity to see if he can make our football team. I like who he is."

Patterson said he patterns his game after Sproles and Maurice Jones-Drew, and said he's willing to put in the work, both in the run game and as a returner, a position that has long been a weakness in Washington.