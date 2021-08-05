Preparation breeds confidence for Flying Squirrels reliever Ronnie Williams

The fastball, which Williams can throw in the mid-to-high 90s, and a changeup are the 25-year-old’s strongest pitches.

He’s served a huge role in Richmond’s bullpen this year, manager José Alguacil said — someone who’s able to come in and provide three to four innings of middle relief and save the rest of the pen.

“He’s been good, he’s been good,” Alguacil said. “He’s a hard worker, he’s an energy guy. He always asks questions. He deserves a chance.”

Williams has the nickname “Light Switch,” bestowed on him by his father when he was younger. It came from the fact that, particularly at that point in his career, Williams had a tendency to cruise and then turn up the dial only after allowing a hit, a run or the like.

“I would be good, and then when somebody pissed me off, I would start dominating,” Williams said. “So that was my dad’s thing, he’s like, ‘Man, you’re a light switch, you’re a light switch.’ Like, ‘You got to turn that switch on and keep it on.’”

It seems as if that switch has indeed been on this this year.

And, after a productive 2020 of training, it has illuminated a big season.

“I feel good about it, it’s validating,” Williams said of his success this year. “But I’m still trying to get better, and finish the season like I am. Once the season’s over, then I’ll look back and then I’ll be satisfied [with] what I did.”