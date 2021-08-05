Preparation breeds confidence for Flying Squirrels reliever Ronnie Williams

When spring training was scratched last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ronnie Williams returned home to Miami.
And as the uncertainty of what would be ahead began to unfold, Williams happened to meet a guy named Carlos Castillo there.
Castillo pitched for the White Sox from 1997-99, and in a pair of games for the Red Sox in 2001. He also pitched professionally in Japan and China.
After retiring in 2011, Castillo started Kachi Sports in Miami — a baseball/softball training center and equipment company.
When the two met last spring, Castillo opened his gym up to Williams as a place for him to train. Castillo became Williams’ pitching coach, and Williams worked out at Kachi five days a week.
“I was fortunate that I had him, man,” Williams said. “And I went in there every day and I worked my butt off.”
At the time, Williams was with the Cardinals organization, which drafted him in the second round, 68th overall, in 2014. He was claimed by the Giants last December through the Rule 5 draft, and has spent the entirety of this year in Double-A with the Flying Squirrels.
And coming off a year without baseball, with a new team, Williams is enjoying the best season of his professional career. The right-handed reliever has a 1.44 ERA in 50 innings pitched over 20 appearances, with 49 strikeouts.
The 1.44 ERA is best among Richmond relievers who’ve made at least 10 appearances.
Confidence is what he attributes the success to, born from preparation. The hours he spent with Castillo going back to last year are paying off.
“I believe in myself now because I put in so much work,” Williams said.
A typical day for Williams at Kachi last year consisted of mobility work, before a session of catch and, depending on the day, a bullpen session. Then, after arm care, Williams headed to the gym for lifting.
When minor league baseball came to a stop last year, Williams — who was drafted out of American Senior High School in Hialeah, Fla. — had already been in pro ball for six years. In the Cardinals organization, including rookie ball, Single-A and Double-A, Williams compiled a 4.59 ERA with 310 strikeouts and 141 walks in 331 1/3 innings.
Williams admitted he was a tad nervous when he came over to the Giants organization. But when he arrived at spring training this year, he fit right in, he said. It felt like family.
Now, in terms of his fastball command and his attack plans, Williams feels like a completely different pitcher than he was when with the Cardinals organization.
“I think if the Cardinals looked at my stuff right now, they’d be like, ‘Wow, where’d this guy come from?’ But that’s how the business works,” Williams said. “So, I’m proud of that. Because I did that myself. I worked hard and that’s what it got me.”
The fastball, which Williams can throw in the mid-to-high 90s, and a changeup are the 25-year-old’s strongest pitches.
He’s served a huge role in Richmond’s bullpen this year, manager José Alguacil said — someone who’s able to come in and provide three to four innings of middle relief and save the rest of the pen.
“He’s been good, he’s been good,” Alguacil said. “He’s a hard worker, he’s an energy guy. He always asks questions. He deserves a chance.”
Williams has the nickname “Light Switch,” bestowed on him by his father when he was younger. It came from the fact that, particularly at that point in his career, Williams had a tendency to cruise and then turn up the dial only after allowing a hit, a run or the like.
“I would be good, and then when somebody pissed me off, I would start dominating,” Williams said. “So that was my dad’s thing, he’s like, ‘Man, you’re a light switch, you’re a light switch.’ Like, ‘You got to turn that switch on and keep it on.’”
It seems as if that switch has indeed been on this this year.
And, after a productive 2020 of training, it has illuminated a big season.
“I feel good about it, it’s validating,” Williams said of his success this year. “But I’m still trying to get better, and finish the season like I am. Once the season’s over, then I’ll look back and then I’ll be satisfied [with] what I did.”
