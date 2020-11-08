 Skip to main content
Previewing the final big race of the 2020 election season: NASCAR's Cup finale at Phoenix
The four drivers in the running to become 2020 NASCAR Cup champion:

Previewing the final big race of the 2020 election season: NASCAR's Cup finale at Phoenix

Denny Hamlin makes his last campaign stop for the 2020 NASCAR Cup championship Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.

A chaotic schedule. Turbulent turns. What some might consider playoff point irregularities.

The 2020 Cup Series has seen it all.

In February, we knew Sunday’s race at Phoenix Raceway would determine the champion in NASCAR’s premier circuit. But a heavily altered schedule — and a lack of practice and qualifying sessions along the way — made this an unprecedented campaign.

Then, last week at Martinsville Speedway, the playoff format threw the series another curveball. Kevin Harvick — a nine-time winner who was the overwhelming favorite to claim the Cup title — was ousted.

Emerging from the chaos is Manchester High alumnus Denny Hamlin — who, according to Vegas, enters Sunday as the front-runner to claim his first Cup title — former Cup champs Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano, and perennial most popular driver Chase Elliott.

