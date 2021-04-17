Q&A: What to watch for on and off the track Sunday at Richmond Raceway

For the first time in more than a year, thousands of fans — in this case, socially distanced fans — are descending upon a sports facility in the greater Richmond area.

Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 will have a markedly different look from what fans remember from previous spring races at Richmond Raceway. However, it is a huge step on the road back to whatever normality will end up being during the next few years.

Here’s what you need to know for Sunday’s race:

Question: Are any tickets available for Sunday?

Answer: The Toyota Owners 400 is sold out. Richmond Raceway capacity is capped at 30%, but the track planned on a lower cap to begin re-admitting fans safely.

Question: What safety protocols will be in place?