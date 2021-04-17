Q&A: What to watch for on and off the track Sunday at Richmond Raceway

For the first time in more than a year, thousands of fans — in this case, socially distanced fans — are descending upon a sports facility in the greater Richmond area.
Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 will have a markedly different look from what fans remember from previous spring races at Richmond Raceway. However, it is a huge step on the road back to whatever normality will end up being during the next few years.
Here’s what you need to know for Sunday’s race:
Question: Are any tickets available for Sunday?
Answer: The Toyota Owners 400 is sold out. Richmond Raceway capacity is capped at 30%, but the track planned on a lower cap to begin re-admitting fans safely.
Question: What safety protocols will be in place?
Answer: The parking lots will have spaced-out spots, but tailgating prior to the race and afterward is not permitted on Richmond Raceway property. Face coverings are required for ages 3 and up, and fans will be screened prior to entering the gates, which could include a noncontact temperature check or questions regarding health status. In addition, entry times will be staggered based on fans’ tickets: suites and the Ally Torque Club will open at 11:30 a.m.; the Front Porch, Capital and Veranda at 12:30 p.m.; the Commonwealth and Commonwealth Tower at 1:15; and the Dogwood, Dogwood Tower and Chaos Corner at 2. Finally, multiple hand-washing and hand-sanitizing stations will be available throughout the facility, and fans can bring their own hand sanitizer.
Question: Am I still allowed to bring food and/or a cooler to the track?
Answer: Yes. Prepackaged and sealed food and beverage items (no glass) are permitted, including alcohol. One clear bag or clear backpack is also allowed, as is a soft-sided cooler. Food and concessions also will be available at the track, but all transactions will be cashless.
Question: What about other fan necessities?
Answer: The old favorites are welcome — sunscreen and sunblock, cameras, binoculars, scanners and headsets — as are the new one — iPads, tablets and laptop computers. Visit RichmondRaceway.com for the complete list.
Question: Let’s turn our focus to the reason fans are flocking to Richmond Raceway this weekend: the racing. Is Denny Hamlin in any danger of not making the Cup playoffs?
Answer: With seven different winners in eight races this season, a victory definitely would help. However, the regular-season points leader is automatically locked into the playoff field of 16. So the Cup Series could have 25 winners in the 26 regular-season races, and Hamlin would earn his spot if he keeps piling up top-five finishes (seven in the first eight races). Where the lack of wins will hurt is the postseason, because one can never have too many playoff points should bad luck hit at the wrong time. Ask Kevin Harvick about last season.
Question: Any reason not to expect Martin Truex Jr. to continue running roughshod over the Commonwealth of Virginia?
Answer: Right now, probably not. Truex and crew chief James Small have solved whatever was missing in their first season working together, and Truex has been dominant on short tracks this season: wins at Phoenix and Martinsville and a race-high 126 laps led on the Bristol dirt. Truex and former crew chief Cole Pearn owned the two Cup races in Richmond in 2019 — 295 laps led on the way to two victories — and Truex still finished second here last fall in the middle of a “subpar” season.
Question: Who has the best shot to crash Truex’s party in victory lane?
Answer: Brad Keselowski. The Penske driver led 192 laps last September at Richmond, and he’s led at least 31 laps in each of his past four starts in Richmond, all top-10 finishes. After that, anyone from the Gibbs brigade would slot into the short list of favorites.
Question: Anyone off the radar worth watching?
Answer: Tyler Reddick. The Richard Childress Racing driver turned heads last fall when he finished 11th in his first Cup start in Richmond without any practice time, all the more impressive considering every other spot in the top 14 went to playoff drivers. Finishes of seventh on the Bristol dirt and eighth at Martinsville the past three weeks should also provide confidence.
