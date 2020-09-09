Race weekend rolls into Richmond, but with no fans, the economic impact won't be felt

“It stinks that they’re not there because I wish that the fans could enjoy kind of that playoff atmosphere, but I also understand that we’ve got to keep everyone safe. On the racetracks that we do have fans, you can feel that energy. You really can, even though it’s just a few thousand people. That little bit does matter, and you can certainly feel the intensity is just a little bit different before and after a race.”

The raceway has offered a 120% credit toward future race events for fans holding tickets to the Cup and Xfinity races. That includes a 2021 NASCAR weekend at Richmond or at another 2021 NASCAR-sanctioned event at any NASCAR-owned tracks, subject to availability.

Enroughty appreciates the gesture. He already has his season tickets for next year, for what he hopes will be a chance to get back to the track.

Meanwhile, the man who worked with race teams diagnosing sparkplugs as a factory representative for Champion Auto Parts, had dinner at Richard Petty’s house and said he once drove a race car 189 miles per hour will watch on TV.

Enroughty may occasionally wander outside to hear the sound of the engines.

“I’d love to be there of course, but if you can’t you can’t,” Enroughty said. “I don’t know why they couldn’t put half capacity out there. That would be more than six feet apart. What can you do? We’ve got to fight this thing as a nation. We can’t just do it singularly, and we’ve got to do what we’ve got to do to beat this damn thing.”