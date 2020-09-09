Race weekend rolls into Richmond, but with no fans, the normal economic impact will be lacking

He lives in Mechanicsville, about 4½ miles from the track. So he and neighbors Perry Glover and Bill Roberts plan to get together at Glover’s house, cook out on the patio -- Enroughty loves a good steak and Bush’s baked beans -- and watch the race on a large TV screen in an upstairs room, socially distanced of course.

From Enroughty’s perspective as a longtime fan, not being able to watch in person leaves “a large void.”

“It’s frustrating and disappointing because of all the history I have personally with the track and the joy that I get out of it.,” he said. “It’s not like being there. There’s everything in the world to being there and the camaraderie between you and other fans. That’s what makes the whole thing worthwhile – it’s the people. And the race is unquestionably one of the best shows in racing, in my opinion.”

From Richmond Raceway President Dennis Bickmeier’s perspective, he feels the pain. He knows a lot of fans and says he’s heard a lot of their disappointment as well as their understanding.