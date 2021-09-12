Randy Hallman: Resilience was key to Truex triumph

In his last six starts at the track he has won three times and finished second, third and fifth in the other three races.

It took him longer than usual to get to the front Saturday. Hamlin, who also runs well at Richmond, was out front most of the way, leading 197 of the 400 laps.

Truex rose relentlessly through the field and was clearly a contender by the halfway point. His team’s quick pit work gave him a comfortable eight-second advantage over Hamlin with 50 laps to go.

Hamlin, who grew up in Chesterfield County, had fresher tires at the end and gave his best effort to win on his home track. He carved away at the lead but ran out of laps. He finished about seven tenths of a second behind Truex.

When Truex climbed from his winning car, he wasted no time acknowledging the history of 9/11 and “the honor and the privilege it is to get to come out here and do this.

“All these great fans that come out,” he said, looking up at the stands, “we couldn’t do any of these kinds of things without the men and women that take care of us and all the first responders, police officers, firefighters, the military — you name it.”

A race driver’s salute to them all — Robert Nold “Red” Byron among them.