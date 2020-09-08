Randy Hallman's Full Throttle: Best at RR? Something old, something new

There were many choices. I liked three drama-packed races I saw myself.

September 1972 Capital City 500: This may be my all-time favorite. Richard Petty and archrival Bobby Allison had a great battle most of this race, trading the lead back and forth 14 times. Petty had just put his Plymouth ahead of Allison’s Chevrolet on Lap 381 when the two collided.

Petty’s car went sideways and was slammed by Buddy Baker’s Dodge. The blow sent the back of Petty’s car hard into the guardrail. Both rear wheels climbed the rail and the car rode the rail that way for several yards before it bounced back down onto the track.

Miraculously, Petty’s Plymouth was still able to race. He went on to win, one of his record 13 victories at the track. Allison finished second. In third was Bill Dennis, who had some relief-driving help from fellow Richmonder Sonny Hutchins.

March 1984 Miller High Life 400: Two weeks earlier, in a preliminary race before the Daytona 500, Virginian Ricky Rudd had been in a terrifying crash that sent his car pirouetting into the infield. Banged up but undeterred, he ran the Daytona 500 with pieces of tape holding his eyelids up so he could see.