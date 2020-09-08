Randy Hallman's Full Throttle: Best at RR? Something old, something new

When it occurred to me to pick out some of the most interesting NASCAR Cup Series races ever run at the Richmond Raceway site, I was concerned with finding the right balance to represent the old and the new.
The old was the half-mile Richmond Fairgrounds Raceway, as it was long known. The new is the ¾-mile D-shaped Richmond Raceway, the modern-day short track built on the same site.
The old half-mile track — first dirt, then paved — started hosting NASCAR’s premier series in 1953. With a history so rich, I thought, the old track would deserve recognition of an event or two more than the current facility, which saw its first green flag in 1988.
Then I counted races.
NASCAR held 64 Cup-level events on the old half-mile. This Saturday night’s Federated Auto Parts 400 will be the 64th Cup race on the “new” ¾-mile configuration. That’s right — 64 and 64 — a statistic that caught me by surprise.
So, NASCAR’s Cup history on the ¾-mile track has caught up with the series’ tenure on the half-mile speedway. I’m picking three races from the old, three from the new.
First the old. I might have started with Lee Petty’s victory in the first Cup-level race in April 1953, a 200-lapper. Or I could have picked one of the three wins by Virginian Joe Weatherly, who was an early partner with promoter Paul Sawyer in bringing races to the Richmond track.
There were many choices. I liked three drama-packed races I saw myself.
September 1972 Capital City 500: This may be my all-time favorite. Richard Petty and archrival Bobby Allison had a great battle most of this race, trading the lead back and forth 14 times. Petty had just put his Plymouth ahead of Allison’s Chevrolet on Lap 381 when the two collided.
Petty’s car went sideways and was slammed by Buddy Baker’s Dodge. The blow sent the back of Petty’s car hard into the guardrail. Both rear wheels climbed the rail and the car rode the rail that way for several yards before it bounced back down onto the track.
Miraculously, Petty’s Plymouth was still able to race. He went on to win, one of his record 13 victories at the track. Allison finished second. In third was Bill Dennis, who had some relief-driving help from fellow Richmonder Sonny Hutchins.
March 1984 Miller High Life 400: Two weeks earlier, in a preliminary race before the Daytona 500, Virginian Ricky Rudd had been in a terrifying crash that sent his car pirouetting into the infield. Banged up but undeterred, he ran the Daytona 500 with pieces of tape holding his eyelids up so he could see.
He came to Richmond with bloodshot eyes that still looked like something from a horror film and his body still so sore he needed a flak jacket to race. But race he did, driving his Bud Moore Ford past Darrell Waltrip’s Chevy with 20 laps to go and hanging on to win by three seconds.
Rudd also won on the ¾-mile track. Only he and Dale Earnhardt won on both configurations.
February 1986 Miller High Life 400: Dale Earnhardt and Darrell Waltrip waged a prolonged duel. Waltrip, having nudged Earnhardt repeatedly from behind, got past Earnhardt with slightly more than two laps remaining. Earnhardt, not giving up without a fight, clipped Waltrip’s rear fender, sending them both into the fence.
Their crash collected the third- and fourth-place cars of Geoff Bodine and Joe Ruttman, both close behind. Kyle Petty, running far back in fifth, slowed down and tiptoed past the wreck, then finished under caution for his first Cup Series victory.
So much for the old. Now the new. The ¾-mile Richmond Raceway’s memorable events include drivers racing their way into the modern-day playoffs. In September 2013, Clint Bowyer’s late-race spinout, apparently contrived to influence the playoff picture, erupted into a scandal.
My three choices were about the races themselves, not the playoffs.
September 1988 Miller High Life 400: The new track opened and lived up to the hype. Nearly 60,000 fans packed the place. Davey Allison dominated the event, winning the pole and leading 262 laps. His Ford finished more than three seconds ahead of Dale Earnhardt’s Chevy.
Part of the day’s indelible memory was the voice of Davey’s father, Bobby Allison, giving the command for drivers to “start your engines” by phone from his Alabama home. The elder Allison was recovering from career-ending injuries suffered in a racing crash nearly three months earlier. The public had not heard him speak since the wreck until that moment.
May 2008 Crown Royal Presents the Dan Lowry 400: Dale Earnhardt Jr. was leading with three laps left when Kyle Busch caught him and bumped him into a spin. Clint Bowyer was the benefactor, passing them both and then winning after an overtime restart. Busch finished second, Earnhardt 15th.
Earnhardt was NASCAR’s perennial most popular driver, while Busch could claim most polarizing honors. So outraged were some fans that Busch was given a security detail to escort him from the track.
April 2016 Toyota Owners 400: Aggressive driving giveth. Aggressive driving taketh away.
Kyle Busch was leading with the checkered flag literally in sight and the flagman ready to wave it. Carl Edwards, who had been chasing down the leader, finally got close enough to pop the rear fender of Busch’s Toyota. Edwards scooted past and drove his Toyota across the finish line first, less than a second ahead of Busch.
