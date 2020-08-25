Randy Hallman's Full Throttle: Despite empty stands, NASCAR can take a bow

In an American auto racing week packed with competition, a shared sound stood out.
Instead of the crowd’s roar mixing with that of the engines, if you listened closely, you heard a metallic echo bounce off empty seats.
No crowds, no raucous cheers, no makeshift I-heart-my-fave signs. Welcome to the COVID 500.
Neither of Virginia’s two NASCAR Cup Series tracks, Richmond Raceway and Martinsville Speedway, had races last week, but both tracks made announcements:
- Richmond will run its Sept. 12 Cup Series race and that week’s supporting events with no fans in its nearly 55,000 seats.
- Martinsville, capacity about 44,000, will not hold its annual Late Model extravaganza this year — see you in 2021. The speedway will hold its Nov. 1 Cup Series race, and maybe the track will be able to host a few thousand fans for that event.
More about those state tracks momentarily. First a summary of a major empty-venue events.
The Indy 500, auto racing’s “Greatest Spectacle,” took its virus-delayed place on U.S. open-wheel-racing’s main stage, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway — 232,000 empty seats and room for another 100,000 or so in the sprawling, empty infield.
In a race punctuated by harrowing crashes, Takuma Sato won his second Indy 500, finishing under caution after a late wreck tore up the pit-wall buffer.
NASCAR was busy in Delaware finally getting caught up with its regular-season calendar. The stock car organization jammed in the year’s second Cup Series weekend doubleheader, this time at Dover International Speedway — grandstand capacity 54,000.
Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick, who between them have owned the season, came away from Dover with a victory apiece. — Hamlin on Saturday, Harvick on Sunday.
The sports car community’s showcase IMSA tour was having its own sans-crowd major event at Virginia International Raceway, the picturesque road course that winds 3.27 miles through the lush landscape at the state’s southern border.
VIR, which could have welcomed 50,000 or so, faced the same virus-related factors that led to Richmond Raceway’s decision to race with empty grandstands.
Richmond Raceway president Dennis Bickmeier said the track had worked on a proposal to bring in about 8,000 fans — roughly one-seventh capacity. Ultimately, however, track officials decided the logistical difficulties and potential risks were too great.
As much as the track would have preferred to open the grandstands, Bickmeier said, the decision to run the race without fans was “the best thing to do for the community, the fans and for the racing industry.”
State and local officials’ discussions with the track about its proposal were “very fair and very thorough,” he said. “We appreciate the work they’ve done.”
Richmond’s 8,000-fan proposal, had it been carried out, would have matched what South Carolina’s Darlington Raceway plans to do for its Cup Series race the week before Richmond’s event.
Fans at Darlington, which has a seating capacity of 47,000, will be subject to screening before they enter the track. They will have to wear masks and practice social distancing in the stands.
NASCAR’s virus-defense protocols would also have called for restrictions if Richmond had allowed spectators. Besides requirements for screening and distancing, the raceway’s renovated infield — with its garage walk, picnic areas and other features for fans — would have been off limits.
“The fan experience would have been modified, certainly,” Bickmeier said. “We all know that our fans bring that energy. We’ll miss that part of it. But we’ll have some great racing.”
Martinsville Speedway president Clay Campbell, who as NASCAR’s Mid-Atlantic Regional vice president also oversees the Richmond and Darlington tracks, said the Southwest Virginia track still hopes to welcome a limited crowd to its Nov. 1 Cup Series event — the race that will lock in the four drivers eligible for the season championship.
“Time is in our favor,” said Campbell, whose track seats about 44,000. “We told the governor’s office that sometime in the mid-to-latter part of September to expect the same proposal that we did for Richmond.
“It could go either way,” he said. “The pandemic could get better or it could get worse. That’s not in our control. From our standpoint, we’ll work on the things we can control.
“Nobody wants fans back here more than we do, or more than NASCAR does,” he said. “Fans have made the sport. Fans have made Martinsville Speedway. It would be a shame to have the last race before the championship event be run with no fans in the stands.”
The decisions made by Bickmeier, Campbell and other track and NASCAR officials aren’t easy. And they aren’t always the same — as evidenced by the limited attendance to be allowed at Darlington.
But the sport’s cautious approach has worked. A bubble wasn’t possible for a sport with teams operating from widespread garage sites, but careful protocols and common sense have limited the Cup Series to a handful of COVID-19 positive tests. Only two drivers have had to sit out races.
The Cup Series has managed a full regular season with the finale this Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway. And the 10-race playoff schedule is likely to be completed as well.
So though it is too bad Richmond’s stands will be empty, and though it’s too bad Martinsville’s crowd will be limited at best, NASCAR can take a bow. The sport figured out how to keep calm and carry on.
Randy Hallman, a veteran NASCAR writer, is retired from the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Email him at fullthrottlerh@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter
@RandyLHallman.