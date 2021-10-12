Randy Hallman's Full Throttle: Elliott benefited from officials' no-calls at Charlotte

Less than 24 hours later, Elliott’s online souvenir shop offered holiday sweaters and T-shirts bearing that quote.

Peace had not been made.

The problem for Elliott is that Harvick will continue running in NASCAR’s final four events and now has little to lose. NASCAR’s playoff system eliminates drivers from championship eligibility, but they continue to compete.

Now what does NASCAR do? The sanctioning body talked to the two drivers after Bristol.

In a SiriusXM interview, Scott Miller, NASCAR executive vice president of competition, said there will be further conversation.

Miller seemed a bit mealy-mouthed. Certainly not stern.

“I don’t know if we’ll have them together or talk to them individually to see where they are right now,” Miller said, “but we don’t need that continuing on and we’ll do what we think is necessary to kind of get that one calmed down.”

Miller all but ruled out a suspension of either driver.

In 2015, the sanctioning body suspended driver Matt Kenseth after his revenge-motivated move took Joey Logano out of that season’s playoffs.