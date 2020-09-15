Randy Hallman's Full Throttle: For Johnson, an honor hardly noticed in a season to forget

“Well,” he said, “it depends on how I frame it up.

“Every year has its journey. I’m someone who wants to learn lessons and grow, and I believe that has happened.”

He has come to new ways to understand what’s important in life, he said, “dealing with the pandemic, keeping my family safe.”

He said NASCAR’s hurry-up schedule, with no practice or qualifying, turned into a bonus.

“The year has had its silver lining — time with my family. It’s been great having Fridays and Saturdays at home. That’s usually time spent at the racetrack.”

He has also had time to set up plans for his venture into IndyCar racing in 2021.

“If I look at my performance in NASCAR,” he said, “no, I’m not happy. I’ve made some mistakes. If I look at the stats singularly, no, I’m not happy at all. I believe I’m better than that. This team is better than that.

“But if I look at the year itself and all that’s going on, that’s different.”

Yes, that is different. And even if these last eight races are little more than the final fizzle, Johnson will be remembered as an all-time great. Not only for the way he raced, and not only when we amble under Richmond Raceway’s track surface via the Jimmie Johnson Champions Walk.