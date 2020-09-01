Randy Hallman's Full Throttle: Hamlin will reach Cup summit for the first time

Having logged a full 26-event regular season, pandemic notwithstanding, NASCAR gets down to the business of its 10-race playoffs Sunday, opening with its Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.
The field of championship-eligible drivers has been trimmed to 16, though another 24 or so will continue racing. A series of eliminations will pare the list of contenders to four by the time the final race is run Nov. 8 at Phoenix Raceway.
A lot can happen in the 10 remaining races, but so far only two drivers — Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin — have had the kind of season worthy of a championship.
Harvick has driven his Fords to seven wins. Hamlin has won six races in his Toyota. Nobody else has won more than three times.
The NASCAR format lends itself to surprises, so predictions are to be taken with that in mind. That said, here is my take on the championship prospects for all 16 drivers, from most likely to least.
Denny Hamlin: Hamlin was my pick at the beginning of the year, and he’s done nothing to dissuade me. This season, more than any other, his good sense has caught up with his speed.
He’s had a nearly mistake-free 2020, and that’s what it takes to get through to the finale.
He is fast at Phoenix, where the title will be decided. He has won twice on the 1-mile track, most recently in the 2019 November event. I’m picking Hamlin to win his first Cup championship.
He’s also my favorite to open the playoffs with back-to-back wins at Darlington this weekend and then at Richmond Raceway the following Saturday night.
Kevin Harvick: Harvick nudged ahead of Hamlin in the win column, and he won the regular-season title. Harvick earned 57 bonus playoff points — enough to virtually guarantee that he’ll be one of the final four at the Phoenix race.
And, yes, he has been great at Phoenix, with a staggering nine victories at the track. However, he’s won only one of the last eight races there. He’s no longer the automatic pick.
Kyle Busch: I think Busch’s season of misery is about to take the turn we’ve all been anticipating. Look for his talent and pace to propel his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyotas past the bad luck that has plagued him.
The defending champion has not won a race in 2020, but Busch is capable of staging a rerun of Tony Stewart’s 2011 playoff onslaught. Stewart was winless entering the playoffs that season, then won five of the last 10 and snatched away the championship.
Brad Keselowski: A three-time winner, Keselowski is my pick to put his Team Penske Ford in the final four. He’s the top dog for a strong team and bold enough to stay in contention to the final laps of the season.
Matt DiBenedetto: I predicted DiBenedetto would drive the Wood Brothers Racing Fords to two victories this season. I still think he can do it. He won’t make the final four, but I think he’ll be among the last to be eliminated.
Martin Truex Jr.: Truex has been just a shade off the pace set by Gibbs teammate Hamlin most of the season. I’m not picking him to be a member of the final four, but neither I nor anyone else paying attention will be shocked if he makes it.
Chase Elliott: He’s versatile and steady. He’ll drive his Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet to victory at Charlotte’s “Roval” to make the round of eight, but the Fords and Toyotas will be too much to overcome, so he won’t reach the final four.
Joey Logano: Logano has enough talent and speed to win another championship, but he has looked a little too erratic at times this year. I’m thinking 2021 will be a better season for Logano.
Clint Bowyer, Kurt Busch, Aric Almirola, Alex Bowman: These four will survive the first elimination round easily. Maybe one or two of them will go further than I expect. All year they’ve shown flashes of brilliance, but more often than not they haven’t threatened to win. That’s not enough to advance to the round of eight.
Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Austin Dillon, Cole Custer: Each of these four drivers has won a single race in 2020. I don’t expect any of them to win again. Besides, one Cinderella story is enough, and I’ve awarded that honor to DiBenedetto. I think this quartet will be eliminated in the first three-race round.
Oddments: Don’t forget, there are all those other drivers looking to make their marks on the 2020 season, even if they can’t win the championship. Chief among them is Jimmie Johnson. The seven-time champ failed to make the playoff cut in what he has said will be his last season as a full-time driver.
I’m expecting Johnson to win at least one of the last 10 races. He is no longer concerned in the least with managing points. With no distractions, he’ll be charging full tilt.
One last prediction: We’ll see another first-time winner at Talladega Superspeedway.
The Talladega draft always makes contenders of a few drivers who are usually midpack at best. In the playoffs, there’s an additional factor. The race there is the middle event in the second elimination round. Some of the championship contenders will be playing it safe, trying to avoid a crash that could doom their chances to advance.
For a driver unburdened by playoff risk-reward calculations, that’s an invitation to go for broke.
Randy Hallman, a veteran NASCAR writer, is retired from the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Email him at fullthrottlerh@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @RandyLHallman.