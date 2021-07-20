Randy Hallman's Full Throttle: Kevin Harvick sputtering along with Fords

Harvick is 45, among the oldest of the current Cup Series crop. He may have reached a stage many veteran drivers seem to attain — too smart to win. An older driver’s wisdom can diminish the willingness to take the kinds of risks sometimes necessary for victory.

Asked if he sometimes sees daring young drivers as reckless idiots, Harvick laughed.

“I just watch them wreck,” he said. “That’s usually what happens. On some of the restarts, I just watch them go by me and I’m like, ‘Wonder where he’s going?’ We have a lot of great young drivers that are still learning their way, and I think it takes a lot longer than it used to.

“I have no problem stuffing it in there when I need to stuff it in there,” Harvick said of his own on-track daring, “but, you know, stuffing it in there for 20th is not really worth tearing the car up — so there’s a time and a place to stuff it in there.”

NASCAR’s Cup Series has reached a two-week break — stepping aside while NBC uses all its network platforms for the Olympics. The stock car racing tour cranks back up Aug. 8 at the Watkins Glen, N.Y., road course.