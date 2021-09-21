Randy Hallman's Full Throttle: Playoff needs will put drivers' feud on hold

Harvick, 45 and in the latter stages of a great career, said the two of them were “racing for the freakin’ win at Bristol, three-wide, he throws a temper tantrum. I was just trying to get the lead and race him hard.”

Elliott, 25, a rising star and NASCAR’s most popular driver, said the bump-and-run tactic is typical of Harvick. “At some point, you have to draw a line,” he said. “I don’t care who he is or how long he’s been doing it, I’m going to stand up for myself and my team.”

After their TV pronouncements, the two drivers found each other again and continued their heated conversation. A smart-phone recording picked up parts of the dialogue. Harvick likened Elliott’s driving to barnyard excrement (chicken, not bull).

It has all the markings of a true NASCAR rivalry. On-track contact, postrace face-offs.

But don’t expect on-track explosives at Vegas. The two of them will race each other hard, no doubt, but neither will do any deliberate fender banging on the Vegas 1.5-mile speedway.

Why? Because they’re in the middle of NASCAR playoffs.

Both have advanced to the round of 12. Both want to advance to the round of eight. One untimely wreck can scuttle a bid for the championship.