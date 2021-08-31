Randy Hallman's Full Throttle: Prediction nailed 13 of 16 playoff drivers

Looming ahead is NASCAR’s 10-race playoff contraption — sometimes breathtaking, always intriguing.
The playoffs get underway with three Saturday night events — this week at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina, Sept. 11 at Richmond Raceway, Sept. 18 at Bristol Motor Speedway — after which four of the 16 drivers eligible for the title will be eliminated. That’s the first of three elimination rounds.
The traveling horsepower show concludes at Phoenix Raceway in Arizona on Nov. 7 with four championship-eligible drivers remaining.
The series trophy goes to the one who finishes best in that event.
Here are some perspectives on what to expect from the 10 remaining races.
Preseason prediction — not far off
Back in February, I pegged 13 of the 16 playoff drivers. My three incorrect picks were Austin Dillon, Matt DiBenedetto and Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr.
Replacing those three in the actual 16 are Tyler Reddick, who edged teammate Dillon out by a few points at the end of the regular season, surprise race winner Michael McDowell, and semi-surprise winner Aric Almirola.
I predicted Kyle Larson would have a “superb comeback” season. He has done that with a series-leading five victories, some of them dominant, and the regular-season championship.
I picked Larson, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch as my final four for the championship.
About the Phoenix finale, I said: “Larson caps his Cup comeback — in both on-track competition and off-track image — with a dominant win at Phoenix. Hamlin’s career-long quest for a championship falls short again. Elliott gets the consolation most popular driver award.”
I’ll stick with that.
Kurt Busch — putting
a bow on 2021
His three-year tenure with Chip Ganassi Racing ends with the 2021 playoffs. In 2022, Busch will move to the 23XI team, owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, where he will be Wallace’s teammate.
Ganassi has sold his two-car team, which means some crew members will likely scramble to find new jobs next season.
Busch, who won the championship in 2004, iced his spot in this year’s playoffs with a dominant victory in the July race at Atlanta Motor Speedway — his only win this season. The key to his team’s playoff success, he said, is focusing on the races at hand, not on 2022.
“The word is compartmentalize,” Busch said. “We have to not get distracted. We need to dig deep and dig within right now.”
Busch said his team is capable of adding wins in the final 10 events, most of them on tracks where he and his Ganassi Chevrolets have performed well. He has won at Phoenix before and can do it again, he said.
“What better way to polish the résumé?” he asked.
“Bubba” Wallace — outside looking in
They had plenty of glitz this season, what with sports legend Jordan joining the stock car racing as team owner. But the sport doesn’t live on glitz. The 23XI team struggled with all the usual difficulties of a first-year operation.
The team showed flashes of brilliance, but Wallace, in his fourth full-time Cup season, has yet to notch his first Cup Series victory. Finishing second last Sunday in the final regular-season race meant he just missed qualifying as one of the championship-eligible 16.
I asked Wallace what the team’s goal is for the final 10 events?
“Getting that 17th spot,” Wallace said without hesitation. Modest as that goal may sound, it won’t be easy. Wallace is 21st in points now, having slipped a couple of spots in the previous 10 events.
Wallace added two more objectives — keeping the team’s fans involved and giving sponsors as much value as possible.
He said the team wants to keep doing its best to the end of the season, running up front when it can.
Kerry Tharp — Saturday night’s host
Tharp is president of Darlington Raceway, the quirky 1.366-mile egg-shaped track that has held Cup Series events since NASCAR’s infancy in 1950.
He said the drivers — all of them, not just the 16 in the playoffs — will do all they can to run their best at the tradition-rich track.
“They’re still out there battling,” he said. “Some of them are battling for jobs next season…. They want to win trophies. They want to win prize money.
“I think they love coming here,” he said. “Racing at Darlington is old school…. They like leading off the playoffs at one of the more challenging tracks they face.”
