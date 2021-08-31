Randy Hallman's Full Throttle: Prediction nailed 13 of 16 playoff drivers

Busch said his team is capable of adding wins in the final 10 events, most of them on tracks where he and his Ganassi Chevrolets have performed well. He has won at Phoenix before and can do it again, he said.

“What better way to polish the résumé?” he asked.

“Bubba” Wallace — outside looking in

They had plenty of glitz this season, what with sports legend Jordan joining the stock car racing as team owner. But the sport doesn’t live on glitz. The 23XI team struggled with all the usual difficulties of a first-year operation.

The team showed flashes of brilliance, but Wallace, in his fourth full-time Cup season, has yet to notch his first Cup Series victory. Finishing second last Sunday in the final regular-season race meant he just missed qualifying as one of the championship-eligible 16.

I asked Wallace what the team’s goal is for the final 10 events?

“Getting that 17th spot,” Wallace said without hesitation. Modest as that goal may sound, it won’t be easy. Wallace is 21st in points now, having slipped a couple of spots in the previous 10 events.