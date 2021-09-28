Randy Hallman's Full Throttle: Talladega terror: You can't avert your eyes

Enough of this actual stock car racing. This week, NASCAR’s Cup Series playoffs heads for the Black Hole of Talladega.
The steep-banked, 2.66-mile Talladega Superspeedway is the place where drivers, no matter how skilled, may see their cars destroyed in one of the track’s “Big One” crashes — wrecks that, despite their nickname, often happen two or three times in the course of 500 miles.
Forty cars will start Sunday’s Yellawood 500. It will be no surprise if fewer than half are running at the finish, or if most of those still rolling are wrinkled from their involvement in a crash.
At Talladega, the racing is flat out at 200-mph, give or take, in packs glued together by the aerodynamic draft. The cars often run two-, three-, even four-wide. Many a driver will have zero time or space to avoid a crash once it begins. In that moment, a driver’s salient question instantly becomes not if I’ll wreck, but rather how hard.
To me, Talladega’s hold-your-breath competition isn’t the best. I prefer skills applied at short tracks at Richmond, Martinsville, and Bristol — on road courses, or on oddball roundabouts like Darlington’s egg-shaped oval raceway or the misshapen Phoenix mile.
Still, I will be watching when the green flag falls at Talladega. I can’t look away.
It’s a key event in NASCAR’s playoff format — the middle of three races in this round, which cuts the number of drivers eligible to win the season title from 12 to eight.
Cup Series drivers don’t mind voicing disdain for Talladega. Kyle Busch, who has won once at Talladega but has crashed out five times, was asked how he views a playoff event at the track. He didn’t hesitate to answer.
“I’ve said it, I’ll say it all the time,” said Busch, presently third in the playoff standings. “If you can go to Talladega and come out of there with a 12th-place finish with no stage points, that’s a successful day. I’ll take that right now if I could skip it.”
Joey Logano, seventh in the standings and perilously close to the cutoff line, has won three Talladega races but crashed out of seven, including the last two. He needs a good showing Sunday.
“I feel like stage points will be important,” he said, “and understanding what we’re going to have to do to maximize our finish there at the end.”
Asked how he’d manage to do that, Logano laughed and said, “That’s a big question mark, ‘cause I don’t know if you’ve watched these Talladega and Daytona races lately, but we all crash, all the time.
“I’m hoping I can survive that one,” he said. “That would be a good day if we could survive that and finish.”
Denny Hamlin, with two career wins and three crash-outs at Talladega, has the luxury of no pressure to finish well Sunday. By driving his Toyota to victory in last Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway he locked in a spot in the round of eight.
He recalled his approach at Talladega last fall.
“Because we had a good Las Vegas race [in the 2020 playoffs], a lot of bonus points, we were able to lay in the back the entire race [at Talladega]. We were 29th, 23rd or something on the first green-white-checkered, then won the race. I don’t know. That’s a tough race to get through. There’s always a lot of attrition.”
Hamlin, who has won two of the four playoff races so far, was asked if he has displaced Kyle Larson as the championship favorite.
“It doesn’t matter who’s the favorite,” he said, and pointed to a playoff format that sets up four eligible drivers in a points tie entering the last race.
“You have to play,” he said. “Again, we were dominant last year. [Kevin] Harvick was dominant last year. He didn’t even make the final four. We squeaked in and finished fourth. That’s all we had for car speed.”
His team’s goal, he said, is to make the final four “because it’s really, really hard to predict what can happen in one particular race. But favorite? I don’t know. I like our chances on a Phoenix-type track, that’s for sure.”
Before we load this column into the hauler and head for the tunnel, here’s the weekly check on the playoff predictions I ventured in February.
I did not pick a winner for Talladega (just for fun, I’ll pick Harvick now), but I did take a shot at naming who among the playoff drivers would take the biggest points hits with this sentence: “A Talladega ‘big one’ puts Blaney and Truex in holes out of which they cannot climb.”
One never knows, but even if they do crash out early, Blaney and Truex both might be able to reach the round of eight with a reasonably good run at the next race on the Charlotte Roval.
Going into the Talladega event, Truex is fourth in the standings, Blaney fifth. Each has enough of a margin over the ninth spot to have a solid chance to recover from bad luck this coming Sunday.
By the way, my predicted final four are Larson, Hamlin, Kyle Busch and Elliott.
At the moment, though he doesn’t have Hamlin’s guarantee to advance to the round of eight, Larson is No. 1 in playoff points, Hamlin No. 2, Busch No. 3, Elliott No. 6.
So, I have a decent shot at going four for four. That’s something I have not done since the fnal four playoff format debuted in 2014.
It would help if my chosen four can emerge, relatively unscathed, from the Black Hole of Talladega.
Randy Hallman, a veteran NASCAR writer, is retired from the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Email him at fullthrottlerh@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @RandyLHallman.