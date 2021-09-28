Randy Hallman's Full Throttle: Talladega terror: You can't avert your eyes

Before we load this column into the hauler and head for the tunnel, here’s the weekly check on the playoff predictions I ventured in February.

I did not pick a winner for Talladega (just for fun, I’ll pick Harvick now), but I did take a shot at naming who among the playoff drivers would take the biggest points hits with this sentence: “A Talladega ‘big one’ puts Blaney and Truex in holes out of which they cannot climb.”

One never knows, but even if they do crash out early, Blaney and Truex both might be able to reach the round of eight with a reasonably good run at the next race on the Charlotte Roval.

Going into the Talladega event, Truex is fourth in the standings, Blaney fifth. Each has enough of a margin over the ninth spot to have a solid chance to recover from bad luck this coming Sunday.

By the way, my predicted final four are Larson, Hamlin, Kyle Busch and Elliott.

At the moment, though he doesn’t have Hamlin’s guarantee to advance to the round of eight, Larson is No. 1 in playoff points, Hamlin No. 2, Busch No. 3, Elliott No. 6.

So, I have a decent shot at going four for four. That’s something I have not done since the fnal four playoff format debuted in 2014.

It would help if my chosen four can emerge, relatively unscathed, from the Black Hole of Talladega.