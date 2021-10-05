Randy Hallman's Full Throttle: Wallace's timely charge netted milestone win

In part because the race did not go its full length, this Talladega finish had more contenders than usual. The field had not been cut in half by major crashes. As the rain approached, 34 of the 40 starters were still running, 31 of them on the lead lap. Behind and beside Wallace, trying to get by, were Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano and Busch — former champions all.

Wallace feinted toward the high line but maintained his front spot on the inside. He made his Toyota tough to pass. When the wreck behind the leaders caused the final caution, he was clear of the rest. It was Wallace’s first Cup win, and the first for his newly minted 23XI team, formed under the ownership of Denny Hamlin and sports icon Michael Jordan.

Was the race somehow too short to be legitimate? Well, besides the fact that NASCAR has a history replete with rain-shortened races, consider this: 117 laps on Talladega’s 2.66-mile oval covers 311 miles. That’s longer than the NASCAR playoff races last month at Richmond and Bristol, longer than the upcoming playoff races to be run at Charlotte and Martinsville.

Former Cup driver Rick Mast, after he’d seen hours of social media grumbling, tweeted his usual clear-eyed take. Mast, who never won at that level, admonished those “fussing” about Wallace’s victory and said he would have given a body part for a rain-shortened Cup win.