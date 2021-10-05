Randy Hallman's Full Throttle: Wallace's timely charge netted milestone win

William Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. passed Kurt Busch for the lead, and five laps later, he drew alongside Oliver Wendell Scott in the mists of stock car racing history.
Wallace’s win in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway takes its place among the sport’s milestone moments. Wallace became the second Black driver in the sport’s history to win in stock car racing’s premier series. He joins Scott, the Danville native who won a race nearly 58 years ago.
Wallace won with a charge in the last few laps before a crash necessitated a caution flag, and the onset of rain brought the race to a close after 117 of a scheduled 188 laps.
Cue the social media debate. Was NASCAR too quick to call the race? Was Wallace a deserving winner? Blah, blah, blah.
Everybody knew rain threatened. Crew chiefs watched the radar and radioed their drivers with updates. Rain cells were popping up. Get the best spot you can as soon as you can.
Wallace, who had adroitly avoided the race’s two earlier multicar crashes, was running 22nd when he got the word to go for broke about 15 laps before the race ended. He connected with Busch as drafting partner. Joining the outside line, the two stormed toward the front.
Busch took that outside line to the lead, then Wallace made a bold move to commandeer the front spot on the inside line and shot by Busch.
In part because the race did not go its full length, this Talladega finish had more contenders than usual. The field had not been cut in half by major crashes. As the rain approached, 34 of the 40 starters were still running, 31 of them on the lead lap. Behind and beside Wallace, trying to get by, were Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano and Busch — former champions all.
Wallace feinted toward the high line but maintained his front spot on the inside. He made his Toyota tough to pass. When the wreck behind the leaders caused the final caution, he was clear of the rest. It was Wallace’s first Cup win, and the first for his newly minted 23XI team, formed under the ownership of Denny Hamlin and sports icon Michael Jordan.
Was the race somehow too short to be legitimate? Well, besides the fact that NASCAR has a history replete with rain-shortened races, consider this: 117 laps on Talladega’s 2.66-mile oval covers 311 miles. That’s longer than the NASCAR playoff races last month at Richmond and Bristol, longer than the upcoming playoff races to be run at Charlotte and Martinsville.
Former Cup driver Rick Mast, after he’d seen hours of social media grumbling, tweeted his usual clear-eyed take. Mast, who never won at that level, admonished those “fussing” about Wallace’s victory and said he would have given a body part for a rain-shortened Cup win.
After the race was declared official, NASCAR set up a makeshift victory lane and handed Wallace his trophy — rather more quickly than the trophy presentation for Scott’s 1963 win, which wasn’t even confirmed until weeks later. It was only this year, nearly 31 years after Scott’s death, that NASCAR held a ceremony to award the winner’s trophy to Scott’s family.
One more impossible-to-ignore thing about Talladega’s race weekend. On Saturday, Brandon Brown won the track’s Xfinity race in a stunning upset. He climbed from his car for the postrace TV interview in the usual spot — on track just below the flag stand.
Brown’s jubilant moment was besmirched when some of the crowd near the fence began yelling a profane chant that apparently has become the latest all-purpose right-wing version of political discourse.
Great — a loud chunk of an Alabama crowd validating the worst of stock car racing stereotypes.
Reportedly, NASCAR and NBC were soon discussing the on-air embarrassment and how to avoid a repeat — which could happen at the end of the Cup race.
But rain pushed the Cup race from Sunday to Monday, diminishing the crowd. Then more rain stopped the race and time passed as NASCAR tried to dry the track. By the time the race was pronounced over, only a smattering of diehards populated the stands.
Moreover, the postrace winner’s interview took place in the pits, not at the flag stand — a free pass for broadcaster and sanctioning body. They have a week to decide how to handle things.
NASCAR races have a blossoming tradition. After the on-track interview, often the winner pokes the checkered flag through the fence and gives it to a kid. Now that hopeful kid may have to wait while F-bombs detonate overhead. Wonderful.
Finally, here’s the weekly look at my preseason playoff predictions vs. what’s happening.
I foresaw Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. caught in a Talladega “big one.” Didn’t happen. Blaney finished sixth, Truex eighth. The shortened race had a couple of “little ones” and a “medium one.” Any further chance at a truly “big one” got washed out.
Looking ahead to Sunday’s race on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s twisting Roval — after which the championship-eligible field gets cut from 12 to eight — I made the safe road-course pick: Chase Elliott to win. I still like the prediction, but it’s not as safe as it seemed in February.
Kyle Larson has risen to challenge Elliott’s superiority on road courses. Other drivers have improved their skills. Two of those drivers — William Byron and Christopher Bell — are likely to be eliminated unless they win on the Roval, so they’ll be willing to take chances. Elliott will want to steer clear of those two.
The picks I made in February to advance to the round of eight: Larson, Denny Hamlin, Elliott, Kyle Busch, Bell, Keselowski, Kevin Harvick and Matt DiBenedetto, my misguided Cinderella-story choice who never even made the 16-driver playoff field. Harvick and Bell look shaky, but I could still be correct on six or seven of my eight.
We shall see.
Randy Hallman, a veteran NASCAR writer, is retired from the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Email him at fullthrottlerh@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @RandyLHallman.