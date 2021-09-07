Randy Hallman's Full Throttle: Will Hamlin generate more magic after breaking spell?

Lots of seasons, Denny Hamlin wins enough NASCAR Cup Series races that there’s no need to fire off a column when he adds another victory.
But 2021 has not been one of those seasons.
Hamlin’s victory in Sunday night’s Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway was the 45th of his Cup career, and his first of 2021. As the tour turns toward his home track — Richmond Raceway — for Saturday night’s Federated Auto Parts 400, it was as if a spell were broken.
Hamlin had logged top-five finishes in half of the 26 regular-season races and often appeared set to win. But there was always something in his way — an ill-timed caution flag, an error on the track or in the pits, another driver or two running just that much better than he was.
Questions arose. Was Hamlin headed for a winless season? Was he ever going to win again?
Hamlin — who grew up in Chesterfield County and honed his racing skills on Virginia’s short tracks — will turn 41 in November. That puts him in the twilight of his driving career. (OK, at least early twilight, Denny.)
Whatever stage of twilight you choose, it wasn’t hard to imagine that Hamlin was making the transition from adventuresome racer to gentleman businessman. He drives for one team, the powerhouse Joe Gibbs Racing outfit, but is part owner of another.
Hamlin formed a partnership with sports legend Michael Jordan, and together they own a fledgling Cup Series race team, 23XI, with driver Bubba Wallace. The team will add a second car for Kurt Busch next year.
An owner doubling the team’s size? Easy to see Hamlin as a once-fierce competitor who might be more concerned with making hiring-and-firing decisions as owner, than with making daring moves as driver.
Then came Sunday at Darlington.
Hamlin won. He broke a losing streak that had reached 31 races reaching back into the end of the 2020 season.
But breaking the streak was only a part of the significance of that victory.
Hamlin didn’t just win, he did it by going fender to fender and getting the better of Kyle Larson, this season’s five-time winner, regular-season champ and flat-out superstar.
Hamlin didn’t just win, he did it in the Southern 500, his third career victory in one of NASCAR’s annual crown jewels. In the 72 runnings of the race, starting in 1950, only three legendary drivers have won it more than three times — Bobby Allison (4), Cale Yarborough (5) and Jeff Gordon (6).
Hamlin didn’t just win, he did it on quirky 1.366-mile Darlington Raceway, considered by many to be the most diabolical and demanding track on the tour.
And, finally, Hamlin didn’t just win, he did it when it counted extra — in the first of NASCAR’s 10 playoff races.
The victory locks in his advance when the field of championship-eligible drivers is cut from 16 to 12 after the next two events at Richmond and Bristol.
Suddenly, the questions about the waning of Hamlin’s career were superseded by questions about how strong a finish he could muster.
Is he peaking at precisely the right time? Is this the year he will, at last, add a season championship to his Hall of Fame credentials?
The way Hamlin pulled his win off was impressive. He (and Larson) stayed out of trouble during a race in which mean, old Darlington Raceway was finding playoff drivers, chewing them up and spitting them out.
Michael McDowell, this year’s playoff Cinderella story, wrecked on Lap 30 and finished last in the 37-car field. Kyle Busch lasted 125 laps before his crash left him with a 35th-place finish and an opportunity to go scatological in his TV interview.
William Byron crashed (34th), Chase Elliott crashed (31st). Still running at the end but finishing worse than 15th were fellow playoff drivers Alex Bowman, Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick and Aric Almirola.
The remaining seven playoff drivers finished in the top eight.
But only two of those drivers were true contenders. Larson led 156 of the 367 laps in his Chevrolet; Hamlin led 146 in his Toyota.
Early on, it appeared Larson could not be beaten. He was particularly effective on restarts after caution flags, surging ahead of Hamlin or anybody else who shared the front row.
Hamlin kept working on his restart technique. His crew kept tweaking the car’s setup. On the last two restarts, when Hamlin and Larson again shared the front row, Hamlin prevailed.
Larson didn’t give up — far from it. On the last lap, he made an all-or-nothing charge, scraping the wall as he tapped Hamlin’s back bumper. Hamlin, unruffled, held his line to win. “I knew he was going to come,” Hamlin said afterward. “He was going to have to come through me.”
That quote could be the story of the championship. If Hamlin stays hot, it could be Larson trying to come through him to win the Cup title.
Note to Hamlin: Larson did, in fact, come through you to win the regular-season title.
This won’t be easy.
One more note before this column’s signoff. I bragged last week that in February I correctly predicted 13 of the 16 drivers who would make the playoffs.
Well, here’s what I wrote back then about the first three-race round of the playoffs: “This is Hamlin’s round. He wins at Darlington and Richmond. Larson, having already supplanted Elliott as the top dog at Hendrick Motorsports, adds Bristol to a long list of 2021 victories.”
I’m one for one for this playoff round.
Next.
Randy Hallman, a veteran NASCAR writer, is retired from the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Email him at fullthrottlerh@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @RandyLHallman.