Randy Hallman's Full Throttle: Will Hamlin generate more magic after breaking spell?

But only two of those drivers were true contenders. Larson led 156 of the 367 laps in his Chevrolet; Hamlin led 146 in his Toyota.

Early on, it appeared Larson could not be beaten. He was particularly effective on restarts after caution flags, surging ahead of Hamlin or anybody else who shared the front row.

Hamlin kept working on his restart technique. His crew kept tweaking the car’s setup. On the last two restarts, when Hamlin and Larson again shared the front row, Hamlin prevailed.

Larson didn’t give up — far from it. On the last lap, he made an all-or-nothing charge, scraping the wall as he tapped Hamlin’s back bumper. Hamlin, unruffled, held his line to win. “I knew he was going to come,” Hamlin said afterward. “He was going to have to come through me.”

That quote could be the story of the championship. If Hamlin stays hot, it could be Larson trying to come through him to win the Cup title.

Note to Hamlin: Larson did, in fact, come through you to win the regular-season title.

This won’t be easy.

One more note before this column’s signoff. I bragged last week that in February I correctly predicted 13 of the 16 drivers who would make the playoffs.