Randy Hallman's Full Throttle: 'You don’t meet ’em any better than Ronnie Elder'

This is what Ronnie Elder did in the latter days of his long illness, just a few weeks before his brief time in hospice care.
He washed a car.
Ronald Thomas Elder — 82, weakened and aware his time was short — told his son he wanted to wash their 1978 Camaro Z28. The car had been driven first by father, then son. It was the car they had stored and then taken apart and put back together in pristine condition. It had been gathering dust in its garage in Elder’s hometown of Petersburg.
“So, he went down there one day,” said Elder’s son, Tommie. “He got out of his car, sat in a chair — he was out of breath — and he washed a fender. The next day he washed a door. The next day he washed a quarter panel. It took him more than a week, but he cleaned it. He looked forward to doing it.
“Whatever was in front of him,” Tommie said, “he just did it.”
In 1970, what was in front of Elder was a race car being built by driver Lennie Pond in his shop in Ettrick. A friend had suggested to Elder that he might want to offer financial support to Pond’s family-and-friends team. Elder said no, his romance with cars didn’t extend to racing. But he relented and took a look.
The race car, a 1966 Chevelle, was no roughed-up junkyard rescue. It had that classy look for which Pond’s team would be known as he rose through stock car racing’s ranks.
“Dad looked at the quality of the workmanship they were doing,” Tommie said, “and asked them what they needed.”
So began the Elder-Pond racing partnership that would last eight years, and a friendship that endured until Pond died of cancer in 2016. Businessman Elder, the founder of Virginia Concrete Construction Co., helped Pond get the equipment he needed. Driver Pond ran an efficient shop and was a consistent winner on Virginia’s weekly tracks.
Eventually, the team graduated to NASCAR’s elite Cup Series. Most famously, the modest Elder-Pond combination won NASCAR’s 1973 Rookie-of-the-Year title, ahead of a flashy young driver by the name of Darrell Waltrip.
The first Petersburg baby of 1939 (born 12:04 a.m. Jan. 1), Elder died Sunday of complications from the cancer he had fought since his diagnosis in 2012.
“And he did every chemotherapy that they had available,” Tommie said. “There were about a dozen — I think they said he did 10 of the 12. He would go and get his chemo and call my son and me at 11 o’clock and say, ‘Where you want to go for lunch?’ And then he might come to the shop and start working on a car. There wasn’t any going home and lying in the bed. He had things to do.”
Elder was frank about his own demise. Friend and fellow race team owner John Dodson said Elder called him not long ago and told him he had called to say goodbye.
“I asked him if he was going somewhere,” Dodson said, “and Ronnie said, ‘No, I’m dying.’”
In his last conversation with Elder, Dodson promised to continue a tradition Elder started in 2016 — an annual catered reunion-picnic dedicated to the memory of Pond. The most recent gathering drew nearly 150 friends.
Dodson, who assured Elder the affairs would continue, said going forward the reunions will honor both Pond and Elder. “You don’t meet ’em any better than Ronnie Elder,” Dodson said.
Wright Pond, Lennie Pond’s brother and long a member of the race team, was a friend of Elder’s since they were teenagers. “I know of no finer man than Ronnie Elder — honest, soft-spoken Christian man who treated others with kindness and respect,” Wright Pond said.
Elder’s story is about more than cars or the concrete business he passed to Tommie.
It’s a love story, too.
Elder was married to Kathryn Wright Elder for 47 years until her death in 2009. For much of that time, he cared for her as she suffered from multiple sclerosis.
“Wheelchair and bedridden,” Tommie said, “and he just took care of her for three decades. He managed to run his construction business and come home and take care of everything she needed.
“Her cooked her dinner,” he said, “or they rolled out to Red Lobster and other places. He got her in that handicap van and off they went. He never missed a beat.
“Mom’s illness — for most people, that would’ve just shut ’em down. That was just a bump in the road for Dad. He just rolled with it. He was just completely satisfied with everything that he ever did.
“Dad at one time thought about writing a book,” Tommie said. “Well, he got 11 pages into it… handwritten. It was basically about my mother. You know — guy sees the pretty girl at the drive-in. Let’s see… [reading from his father’s manuscript] ‘a cool autumn night in September, 1958.…’
“Dad always said, ‘I’ve enjoyed my life, every part of it, but I can’t tell you how cool it was to grow up in the Fifties.’”
In addition to son R. Thomas “Tommie” Elder, Jr. Elder is survived by son Charles A. “Chuck” Elder, by five grandchildren, by sister Carol Elder Langford, by brother Edward Marshall Elder Sr., and by half-brother John C. Holmes. A funeral service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Christ & Grace Episcopal Church in Petersburg.
Randy Hallman, a veteran NASCAR writer, is retired from the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Email him at fullthrottlerh@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @RandyLHallman.