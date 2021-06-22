Randy Hallman's Full Throttle: 'You don’t meet ’em any better than Ronnie Elder'

This is what Ronnie Elder did in the latter days of his long illness, just a few weeks before his brief time in hospice care.

He washed a car.

Ronald Thomas Elder — 82, weakened and aware his time was short — told his son he wanted to wash their 1978 Camaro Z28. The car had been driven first by father, then son. It was the car they had stored and then taken apart and put back together in pristine condition. It had been gathering dust in its garage in Elder’s hometown of Petersburg.

“So, he went down there one day,” said Elder’s son, Tommie. “He got out of his car, sat in a chair — he was out of breath — and he washed a fender. The next day he washed a door. The next day he washed a quarter panel. It took him more than a week, but he cleaned it. He looked forward to doing it.

“Whatever was in front of him,” Tommie said, “he just did it.”

In 1970, what was in front of Elder was a race car being built by driver Lennie Pond in his shop in Ettrick. A friend had suggested to Elder that he might want to offer financial support to Pond’s family-and-friends team. Elder said no, his romance with cars didn’t extend to racing. But he relented and took a look.