Ravens have won 22 straight preseason games. Commanders coach: 'Good for them. It's their thing.'

ASHBURN — Last year, the Baltimore Ravens smashed Washington 37-3 in the preseason finale, giving John Harbaugh’s team sole possession of the NFL record for most consecutive preseason victories.

Saturday night, they’ll look to extend their run to 23 — and make it stretch across three team names for their Beltway rival.

Last year, coach Ron Rivera was dismissive of the streak, deeming it “interesting” but not “important.” This time around, he seemed eager to distinguish the effort put forth by the two sides.

“Good for them,” Rivera said. “It’s their thing. It’s what they’re doing. They come out and they play a specific way. Good for them. Our job is to go out and make sure our guys are playing, growing and getting better as football players. And like I said, you play every game to win.”

If they’re going to snap the streak, they’ll likely do it on the arm of Sam Howell. The rookie from North Carolina is expected to see the bulk, if not all, of the action at quarterback on Saturday for the Commanders.

“It’s a good team,” Howell said of the streak. “It’s a credit to them and how hard they work, and the preparation, to have a win streak like that. So it’ll be a good challenge for us.”

Howell said his family and girlfriend will be in attendance, but that’s the same as usual. In fact, almost everything about his week has been normal.

“I prepare every single week like I’m going to play the whole game,” he said. “Nothing’s changed in my preparation, and that’ll never change throughout my career, no matter how much I’m playing.”

Rivera said the starters would get “very, very limited” time in the game, but declined to elaborate. Last year his starters did not play at all in the third preseason game. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will not play.

Most players learned of the Ravens streak through questioning from a Times-Dispatch reporter this week, as it is once again not a front-and-center motivational point in Ashburn.

Offensive lineman Cornelius Lucas was asked how the team should celebrate if they snap the streak, and he suggested celebratory chicken wings.

For Harbaugh, a win would mark his sixth consecutive undefeated preseason. He’s 42-12 overall in exhibition games.

“I mean, there are going to be people that say this doesn’t mean anything, and there are going to be people who look at it and say, ‘Wow, that’s something,’” he said last year. “I think everything is something. I’m of the belief that everything has meaning in life.”

The previous record holder was Vince Lombardi’s Packers, who won 19 straight in the early 1960s.

But in Washington, the focus has been elsewhere during the week of practice, as the team turns the corner to game week preparation.

Tight end Logan Thomas joined a 7-on-7 workout for the first time, and was greeted with a round of applause from teammates, both on offense and defense.

After injuring his leg Tuesday, defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis was in a boot and on a side field during Wednesday’s practice. Rivera said only that Mathis was “sore.”

After missing all of training camp, offensive lineman Andrew Norwell was welcomed into the fold Wednesday with a pair of aggressive rushes from Montez Sweat and Jonathan Allen.

“You got to bring more than that, big boy,” Allen called out after the second rush.

Rivera jumped in to chat with Sweat after his rush, which ended dangerously close to quarterback Carson Wentz.

Washington’s offensive line took a step closer to full strength during the workout with Norwell and Trae Turner on hand, though Turner didn’t participate in full-team work.