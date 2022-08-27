Ravens mascot injured as Baltimore extends streak to 23 in preseason finale against Commanders

BALTIMORE — One main goal of the preseason is to avoid injuries, but the Baltimore Ravens were unable to do so on Saturday night.

Team mascot Poe, named after poet Edgar Allen, went down with what appeared to be a leg injury during a halftime scrimmage against a local youth football team. Poe had to be carted off the field.

Poe's status for the rest of the game appeared to be "nevermore," but about 15 minutes later, Poe came charging out of the tunnel to applause from the crowd.

Was it a different person inside the mascot suit? There was no Tell-Tale Heart among Ravens officials.

In the game itself, Commanders quarterback Sam Howell made the most of his starting opportunity, both in the air and with his legs. Howell's combined yardage topped 300, and he twice kept plays alive by wiggling out of sacks.

It wasn't enough, though, to topple the Ravens, who won 17-15 and extended their NFL record 23-game preseason winning streak.

Washington scored a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, but failed on an attempted two-point conversion that would have tied the game.

Baltimore picked up two deep pass completions to Demarcus Robinson that helped the Ravens to their touchdowns.

Washington got off to a rough start when a strong drive ended with a missed 44-yard field goal, but kicker Joey Slye rebounded and made his next three attempts, from 44, 24 and 49 yards.

Howell's former college teammate, receiver Dyami Brown, didn't fare as well, missing a pair of catchable passes as he had his last opportunity to make a case for a spot on the 53-man roster. Brown is likely still safe, but will have to wait until Tuesday's final cuts to know for sure.

For Washington, three projected defensive starters played for most of the first quarter - linebacker Jamin Davis, cornerback Benjamin St-Juste and defensive end James Smith-Williams.

The move gave the three young players additional practice in a game setting before preparation turns to the Sept. 11 opener against the Jaguars.