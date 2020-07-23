The NFL team formerly known as the Washington Redskins will take the upcoming season to decide on its next name.
During the 2020 season the team will be known as the "Washington Football Team." The jerseys will remain burgundy and gold, and players will have their number on the helmet in place of the "Indian Head" logo that defined the franchise for several decades.
The franchise started as the Boston Braves in 1932, before renaming to the Redskins in 1933 when they moved their games to Fenway Park, where a baseball team by the name of the Braves was already playing.
A move to Washington followed, and earlier this month, the team announced its intention to change its name following calls from team sponsors to disassociate from the term 'Redskins,' which carries a negative historical connotation.
Jonathan Allen, one of the team's captains, posted a photo of himself in the new uniforms with his approval.
