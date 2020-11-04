Rematch against the Giants a sink-or-swim moment for Kyle Allen, WFT

ASHBURN - Twice this season, Washington has had near-miss losses. The first was in Cleveland, the second a road loss to the New York Giants.
Now, as the Football Team prepares to host the Giants for a rematch, the focus has been on cleaning up the mistakes that were costly in those games, and turning the corner into a unit that wins tight games.
Turnovers loom the largest, having been a major factor in both close losses.
That's particularly important for Washington quarterback Kyle Allen, who was responsible for an interception and fumble in the 20-19 loss to the Giants.
Allen has the confidence of his coaches, but when Rivera was asked what he needs to see from Allen going forward, he didn't hesitate.
"The guy has a tremendous, terrific arm. He’s a good decision-maker, so far," Rivera said. "But the one thing he has struggled with is protecting the football. He’s done a good job. I’ve seen him have success; I really have. I was with him at one point where he won six games in a row. You sit there and you see these things that he’s capable of and you know what his potential can be."
Most observers have suggested Allen's ceiling is as an NFL backup, that Washington will need to go hunting for a franchise quarterback when the season ends.
Allen said his experience in Carolina, where those six straight wins were followed by six straight losses, helped him keep a cool head.
“I mean, people have thought a lot of different things about me," he said. "Poople were saying: ‘Get (Cam Newton) out. Kyle’s the savior.’ Then at the end of the season people were telling me to retire. I think people think a lot of different things.
"People think irrationally, especially people outside the building. It goes into the same thing: control what you can control. You can’t control what people think. For me, it’s just all about coming in and giving everything, I’ve got for the guys in this building because that’s what I can control."
Allen's success is linked with offensive coordinator Scott Turner, who is in his first year calling plays.
Rivera said he's noticed Turner improving each week as the season as gone on, and attributed that in part to having worked with Allen before.
Turner said during Washington's bye week he identified three crucial areas to improve: Limit turnovers, run the ball consistently, and do a better job creating "explosive plays."
"We look at the times we’ve done those three things, we’ve been successful offensively," he said. "When we haven’t, it hasn’t gone as well."
McLaurin named captain: With team captain Landon Collins out for the season, Rivera said he asked players who should take over Collins' duties on game day. Rivera said the players "unanimously" picked wide receiver Terry McLaurin.
Allen lauded the selection.
"Everyone on this team respects him," the quarterback said. "He deserves that ‘C’ on his chest more than anybody else.”
