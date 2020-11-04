Rematch against the Giants a sink-or-swim moment for Kyle Allen, WFT

ASHBURN - Twice this season, Washington has had near-miss losses. The first was in Cleveland, the second a road loss to the New York Giants.

Now, as the Football Team prepares to host the Giants for a rematch, the focus has been on cleaning up the mistakes that were costly in those games, and turning the corner into a unit that wins tight games.

Turnovers loom the largest, having been a major factor in both close losses.

That's particularly important for Washington quarterback Kyle Allen, who was responsible for an interception and fumble in the 20-19 loss to the Giants.

Allen has the confidence of his coaches, but when Rivera was asked what he needs to see from Allen going forward, he didn't hesitate.

"The guy has a tremendous, terrific arm. He’s a good decision-maker, so far," Rivera said. "But the one thing he has struggled with is protecting the football. He’s done a good job. I’ve seen him have success; I really have. I was with him at one point where he won six games in a row. You sit there and you see these things that he’s capable of and you know what his potential can be."