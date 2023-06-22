According to a Thursday afternoon report in Sportico, the Qatar Investment Authority is buying a minority stake in Monumental Sports and Entertainment, a D.C. company that owns several major sports franchises.

Monumental is controlled by former AOL investor Ted Leonsis, and counts the NBA's Wizards, NHL's Capitals and WNBA's Mystics among its holdings.

The publication, which was also the first to report the sale of the NFL's Washington Commanders, said the deal values Monumental at $4.05 billion but does not specify the stake Qatar will take.

It's a landmark deal, and comes on the heels of the PGA Tour accepting investment from Saudi Arabia to end its feud with the upstart LIV golf tour.

It marks the first time a sovereign fund has invested in a major U.S. sports team, and takes place in the nation's capital.

In addition to the teams, Monumental also owns its own cable sports network, formerly called NBC Sports Washington, and Capital One Arena.

The network will rebrand as Monumental in the coming weeks.

NBA and NBA rules state that no sovereign fund can own more than 20% of a franchise.

Sportico reported that the NHL had signed off on the transaction, with NBA approval pending.

Leonsis and Monumental have also been rumored to be major players for the Washington Nationals baseball team, which is up for sale, and a cash infusion could assist in closing that deal.

