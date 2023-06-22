According to a Thursday afternoon report in
Sportico, the Qatar Investment Authority is buying a minority stake in Monumental Sports and Entertainment, a D.C. company that owns several major sports franchises.
Monumental is controlled by former AOL investor Ted Leonsis, and counts the NBA's
Wizards, NHL's Capitals and WNBA's Mystics among its holdings.
The publication, which was also the first to report the sale of the NFL's Washington Commanders, said the deal values Monumental at $4.05 billion but does not specify the stake Qatar will take.
It's a landmark deal, and comes on the heels of the PGA Tour accepting investment from Saudi Arabia to end its feud with the upstart LIV golf tour.
It marks the first time a sovereign fund has invested in a major U.S. sports team, and takes place in the nation's capital.
In addition to the teams, Monumental also owns its own cable sports network, formerly called NBC Sports Washington, and Capital One Arena.
The network will rebrand as Monumental in the coming weeks.
NBA and NBA rules state that no sovereign fund can own more than 20% of a franchise.
Sportico reported that the NHL had signed off on the transaction, with NBA approval pending.
Leonsis and Monumental have also been rumored to be major players for the Washington Nationals baseball team, which is up for sale, and a cash infusion could assist in closing that deal.
Today in sports history: June 22
1937: Joe Louis knocks out Jim Braddock
1937 — Joe Louis knocks out Jim Braddock in the eighth round at Chicago’s Comiskey Park to win the world heavyweight title, which he would hold for 11 years.
STR
1979: Larry Holmes retains WBC heavyweight title
1979 — Larry Holmes stops Mike Weaver in the 12th round to retain the WBC heavyweight title at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Uncredited
1981: John McEnroe “You cannot be serious," tantrum
1981 — John McEnroe throws a tantrum in his 7-6 (5), 7-5, 6-3 first-round win over Tom Gullikson on the opening day at Wimbledon. McEnroe’s return of Gullickson’s serve is ruled out by chair umpire Edward James. McEnroe shouts his famous line, “You cannot be serious.” He then calls James the “the pits of the world” and an “incompetent fool.” Tournament referee Fred Hoyles is called to the court after James hits McEnroe with a point penalty. After McEnroe’s arguments with Hoyle go unsatisfied, Gullikson holds serve and McEnroe curses Hoyle on the changeover, prompting another point penalty. He is later fined $1,500.
Ray Stubblebine
1994: Hakeem Olajuwon leads Houston Rockets to first NBA title
1994 — The Houston Rockets, led by Hakeem Olajuwon, win their first NBA title, beating New York 90-84 in Game 7 of the finals. Olajuwon gets 25 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks.
David J. Phillip
2001: Karrie Webb sets two scoring records in the LPGA Championship
2001 — Karrie Webb sets two scoring records in the LPGA Championship in shooting a 7-under 64 for a three-stroke lead. Webb, at 11-under 131, breaks the 36-hole scoring record by two strokes. Webb shoots a 29 on the front nine for the lowest nine-hole score in the 47-year history of the championship.
CHUCK BURTON
2007: Patrick Kane selected with the first pick in NHL draft
2007 — For the first time, Americans are taken with the top two picks in the NHL draft. Chicago selects Patrick Kane with the first pick. Philadelphia then selects left wing James vanRiemsdyk with the second pick.
Charles Rex Arbogast
2014: Michelle Wie wins U.S. Women's Open
2014 — Michelle Wie wins the U.S. Women’s Open for her first major championship. She beats top-ranked Stacy Lewis by two shots.
Bob Leverone