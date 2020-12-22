Report: Washington Football owner Dan Snyder accused of sexual harassment by team employee in 2009

The fight over ownership of the Washington Football Team continues to get uglier, and two new reports directly connect allegations of sexual misconduct within the team to owner Dan Snyder.

Snyder has been under attack by three men who own a combined 40% of the team - Robert Rothman, Dwight Schar and Fred Smith.

In court filings released Friday their investment advisor, influential Baltimore banker John Moag, texted Snyder during a sales process that has turned acrimonious.

The text reads, in part:

"If you continue your game, you know what I know and what I have never spoken about. And you know it has nothing to do about the media s*** ... it's the more serious s***.

"If you want to get to a clean conclusion, let me know. If you want a s*** show, we are on for that too."

Reached by the Washington Post over the weekend, Moag declined to share what he might know, telling the paper: “Dan knows what it’s about. I’ll leave it at that."

The Post published a series of exposés about the team's culture under Snyder's ownership this summer, though Snyder himself was not directly accused of sexually assaulting employees.