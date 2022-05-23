Reports: Dwayne Haskins got into nightclub fight hours before death

According to a report from the Miami Herald and Miami reporter Andy Slater, former Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins had a blood-alcohol level of .24 when he was killed on a Florida highway in April.

Haskins, age 24 at the time, was working out with Pittsburgh Steelers teammates.

Slater cited investigators familiar with the case, which has been investigated by the Florida Highway Patrol after Haskins was hit and killed by a dump truck in the early-morning hours of April 9.

According to Slater, Haskins got into a fight at a Miami nightclub and left with a woman. The car ran out of gas and Haskins was presumably attempting to get assistance.

"Cops say the tragedy appears to be an accident," Slater wrote, adding that investigators believe Haskins had been walking around for 20 minutes looking for gas.

Haskins also tested positive for ketamine and norktamine, drugs that can be used as a medical anesthetic but can also be used a recreational drugs, according to the Herald.

The Times-Dispatch was unable to immediately confirm the details of the investigation with the Florida Highway Patrol.