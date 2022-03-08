Reports: Russell Wilson traded to Broncos in blockbuster deal

Former Collegiate star Russell Wilson was traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Broncos in what ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter called “one of the largest trades in NFL history.”

Seattle received quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, two first-round draft picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick in exchange for Wilson and a fourth-round pick.

Denver was in the running to trade for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but had shifted focus to Wilson in recent weeks, according to Schefter. Earlier Tuesday, Rodgers reportedly agreed to a record four-year contract extension to stay in Green Bay, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Wilson has been Seattle’s starter for 10 seasons after he was drafted out of Wisconsin in 2012. He helped the Seahawks win Super Bowl XLVIII, the franchise’s lone championship, in his second season. Wilson had a 113-60-1 record as Seattle’s starter, throwing for more than 37,000 yards and 292 touchdowns.