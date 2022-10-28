Rested, confident Kickers ready for home playoff bout against Chattanooga

As the Kickers speed toward what could be considered the club’s biggest game in eight years, they find themselves in perhaps the most ideal state possible: relaxed.

“But of course understanding the responsibility that we have on Saturday to put up a performance,” star Emiliano Terzaghi added, translated by teammate Nil Vinyals.

After all, much of the team enters the USL League One playoffs this year with the benefit of experience. This fall marks a second straight playoff appearance for Richmond, part of the club’s ascent under the direction of head coach and chief sporting officer Darren Sawatzky.

Last year’s postseason stint was marked by an early exit at the end of a long road trip that featured two games at FC Tucson over the span of a week.

But this year’s playoff situation is “exponentially different,” Sawatzky said — in the Kickers’ favor. That’s because the club’s consistent performance over the course of the season — and through the last two months in particular — netted the group its first league regular-season title since 2013.

With that came a quarterfinal bye and home-field advantage for the duration of the postseason.

So, this year, Richmond moves into the playoffs not just relaxed, but also rested and ready for what will be a first postseason game at City Stadium since 2014 — a setting where it has amassed an 8-2-5 record in league play this season.

The top-seeded Kickers (14-7-9) host fourth-seeded Chattanooga Red Wolves SC (13-11-7) at 6 p.m. Saturday.

“I think the biggest thing is just trust what we’ve done all season,” Richmond goalkeeper Akira Fitzgerald said of Saturday. “You don’t need to do anything differently. We’re confident in how we’ve played, how we’ve prepared, each week.”

The USL League One all-league teams, announced on Wednesday, were a representation in part of the array of contributors who’ve pushed the Kickers to this point. Four Richmond players were honored, tied for most of any club.

The honorees included forwards Terzaghi and Jonathan Bolanos, who have paced an attack that scored a league-high 54 goals in the regular season. And also Fitzgerald and defender Jalen Crisler, who have helped Richmond concede just 35 goals — contributing to a league-best goal differential of plus-19.

Terzaghi’s 17 goals this season topped all players in the league, securing yet another Golden Boot award as the circuit’s top goal scorer. The 29-year-old from Buenos Aires, Argentina, has nabbed the honor three straight years now, with 45 total goals over that span.

Richmond clinched its regular-season title with an Oct. 8 win at Forward Madison FC, before celebrating the title back at City Stadium in an Oct. 15 regular-season finale against Greenville Triumph SC that yielded a 1-1 draw.

The two-week gap between games provided by the bye matches the club’s longest such break this year, and allowed for some needed rest ahead of Saturday.

Bolanos, for instance, sat out against Greenville while nursing a hamstring injury but will play on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the bye gave the Kickers’ front office two weeks to push ticket sales for Saturday, too. Playoff tickets went on sale to the general public right after the regular-season finale. And sales so far have been ahead of the pace of that Oct. 15 game, which drew a sellout crowd of 6,000.

In turn, the club is expecting another sellout this Saturday. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m., and the first 1,000 fans will receive blackout T-shirts. The Kickers are also adding two extra food trucks to the usual number in place for each home game — El Guapo and two La Bête trucks will join fixtures Shakedown Eats, Arroz RVA and Chick-fil-A.

“There’s some serious excitement,” Kickers chairman/president Rob Ukrop said. “And we’re just thankful for the community embracing us and giving us a chance.”

A Kickers win Saturday would mean they get to play in the League One title game at home, too, on Nov. 6.

Chattanooga advanced to Saturday after taking down defending league champion Union Omaha 1-0 on a 101th-minute winner by Rafael Mentzingen.

In the regular season, the Kickers beat the Red Wolves 3-0 at home in May and drew 2-2 on the road in September.

“We know we have to be very disciplined,” Fitzgerald said. “We have to win our 1-v-1 battles.”

The Kickers trust themselves, Fitzgerald added — “We’ve shown what we’re about all season long,” he said.

That has already taken them this far. Now they’re just two wins away from the pinnacle, a journey they get to embark on at home.

It’s plenty reason to be relaxed, and confident, heading into Saturday.

“It gives us a huge advantage to be at home,” Sawatzky said. “We play well at home and we’re looking forward to a packed City Stadium.”