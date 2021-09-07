Rested or rusted? Flying Squirrels return from unexpected nine-day break

Villar, 24 and from Atlanta, noted after Richmond’s batting practice Tuesday at The Diamond that the Flying Squirrels had not experienced any previous pandemic-related pauses since they started the season on May 4, but “this is kind of the world we’re in right now. Obviously, it’s unfortunate, but it’s just good to be back here.”

The most challenging days were the idle ones in Binghamton, according to Villar, as the day-by-day cancellations mounted. The Flying Squirrels stayed in a hotel and, basically, left only to eat.

“Not playing for a week, it’s a break on a body. I welcome this break,” said Villar. “But we’re back on the field and that’s the most important thing.”

The entire Binghamton series was eventually canceled on Thursday. The Flying Squirrels returned to Richmond on Thursday night. Alguacil called for team workouts at The Diamond Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“The pitchers, they were a little off, which I would have suspected,” said Alguacil. “But the position players, I think that week off is going to benefit them.”

Marciano tried to take the long view. He had days off, mentally and physically. This was an opportunity to reset and gear up for the season’s final two weeks.

“So you should be sharp when the time comes to play again,” he said. “I use that to my advantage.”