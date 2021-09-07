Rested or rusted? Flying Squirrels return from unexpected nine-day break

From Aug. 10 through Aug. 28, Richmond Flying Squirrels third baseman David Villar batted .390, with seven homers, eight doubles and 17 RBI. Reliever Joey Marciano in his last eight appearances had a 0.73 ERA.
And then their baseball worlds unexpectedly stopped spinning.
Richmond’s scheduled six-game series at Binghamton Aug. 31-Sept. 5 was wiped out by COVID testing results and contact tracing associated with members of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies organization (New York Mets).
The Richmond game scheduled before the start of the Binghamton series – Aug. 29 at Altoona – was unplayable after four innings because of rain. When the Flying Squirrels met Akron (Cleveland Indians) Tuesday night at The Diamond, it was the first time in nine days that the Flying Squirrels played a full game.
“We’re either going to come back fresh or we’re going to be a little off,” Richmond manager Jose Alguacil said before the game.
It’s as if every member of the team simultaneously came off the injured list. Three consecutive rainouts? Teams deal with that. But nine days without games during the season?
“At first, I was kind of shocked … I was thinking, ‘OK, I’ve got to find a way to stay in my routine and stay sharp,’” said Marciano, a 26-year-old lefty from Carbondale, Ill. “I was just trying to find a way to keep my head in it, know what I’m saying?”
Villar, 24 and from Atlanta, noted after Richmond’s batting practice Tuesday at The Diamond that the Flying Squirrels had not experienced any previous pandemic-related pauses since they started the season on May 4, but “this is kind of the world we’re in right now. Obviously, it’s unfortunate, but it’s just good to be back here.”
The most challenging days were the idle ones in Binghamton, according to Villar, as the day-by-day cancellations mounted. The Flying Squirrels stayed in a hotel and, basically, left only to eat.
“Not playing for a week, it’s a break on a body. I welcome this break,” said Villar. “But we’re back on the field and that’s the most important thing.”
The entire Binghamton series was eventually canceled on Thursday. The Flying Squirrels returned to Richmond on Thursday night. Alguacil called for team workouts at The Diamond Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
“The pitchers, they were a little off, which I would have suspected,” said Alguacil. “But the position players, I think that week off is going to benefit them.”
Marciano tried to take the long view. He had days off, mentally and physically. This was an opportunity to reset and gear up for the season’s final two weeks.
“So you should be sharp when the time comes to play again,” he said. “I use that to my advantage.”
