RG3 cancels planned tell-all book about his time in Washington

A highly anticipated book by former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III will not see the light of day.

Griffin announced earlier this year he would be writing a book, titled "Surviving Washington," detailing his time with the scandal-marred franchise beginning with his 2012 rookie of the year season.

At the time, Griffin said he would "open your eyes to the sexual harassment that permeated the walls of that building."

Now, that project is no more. Preorders have been canceled, and Griffin's agent, Mark Lepselter, released a statement to NBC Sports confirming the book won't happen.

“Through the process of thinking about writing a book, I’ve learned that this an issue bigger than one person,” Griffin said in the statement. “I want to give space to and elevate those who have already come forward, while encouraging those who have not yet to feel empowered to speak. This is a matter that very qualified people are continuing to manage with sensitivity and seriousness, and ultimately, I learned that this book was not the proper forum for this. In time and through a more meaningful method, I hope to address my first-hand experience.”

After the announcement of the book, Griffin was criticized for the appearance of profiting off of the suffering of others.

He pushed back on that, including a tweet to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, where he wrote: “Sexual harassment victims should share their stories when they are ready not when you want them to. The book is not about other people’s experiences with sexual harassment in Washington. It’s about my experience with sexual harassment in Washington. Hopefully you will listen.”