The weather was ultimately the winner on Friday during the first day of match play golf at the RGA City Amateur Championship at Meadowbrook Country Club.

The annual event, which crowns the best male golfer in Richmond, will now have a busy weekend of play, with Friday afternoon's round set to resume first thing on Saturday morning.

The match play bracket already called for two rounds of golf on Saturday, which will keep the golfers, and the course, plenty busy ahead of Sunday's championship match.

In early action, the biggest names on the board were able to stay afloat.

Defending champion Jordan Utley picked up a 4 and 2 victory over Greg Bales, and leads Daniel DuVal 2-up through seven holes in the afternoon match.

Nick Taliaferro, the defending State Open champion, dispatched Brock Kelley in morning play 2 and 1, and now faces Brandon Ramsuer when play resumes on Saturday morning.

Two-time champion Ben Keefer is also still in the championship bracket entering the weekend of play.

The tournament started on Thursday with 92 players in a qualifying round, but only the top 32 scores advanced to match play, with the rest in alternate flights.

The event begins a busy golf season, concluding with the men's State Open.

For the first time this year there will also be a Women's Open of Virginia, which begins on Monday at Independence Golf Club in Midlothian and will be a 54-hold stroke-play competition.

Independence will also host the men's State Open in July.

Friday's results:

Utley d. Bales 4 and 2, DuVal d. Palmore 6 and 5, Williams d. Taylor 3 and 2, Galleher d. Williams in 19 holes, Witherspoon d. Loving 7 and 5, Holloway d. Powell 2 up, Keefer d. Jordan 1 up, Serrao d. Burns 5 and 4, Jordan d. Collier 6 and 4, Thornton d. Foddrell 3 and 1, Spears d. Brand 4 and 2, Dingledine d. Larrain 5 and 3, Ramsuer d. Milligan 6 and 5, Taliaferro d. Kelley 2 and 1, Dingledine d. Bishop 3 and 2, Hogan d. Wehrman 4 and 3.