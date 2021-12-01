RGIII writing 'explosive tell-all' book about his time with the Washington Football Team

No pressure, no presales.
Former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III announced this week that he will be writing a book, titled "Surviving Washington," about his time with the NFL franchise.
The book will be released next year during training camp, the 10th anniversary of one of the most famous seasons in Washington history - Griffin, as a rookie, led the team on an electrifying 7-game win streak to secure a playoff spot, only to continue playing with a torn ACL, ultimately damaging his leg to the point where he was never able to play at a high level again.
“I’m going to tell you the truth about what happened in that playoff game,” Griffin said in a promotional video. “I’m going to detail the medical mismanagement that I received during my time in Washington. I’m going to open your eyes to the sexual harassment that permeated the walls of that building, and give you a deep dive into a power struggle between one of the most powerful coaches in all of sports and an owner that many of you want gone.”
Simon and Schuster, which is publishing the book on Aug. 9, is now accepting pre-orders.
In promotional materials, the publisher described the book as an "explosive tell-all," "detailing the shocking mismanagement and toxic culture within the most dysfunctional professional football team in America."
"A football memoir unlike any other, this is a powerful story of survival and the importance of speaking up no matter the risks," the publisher wrote.
Griffin's reference to the investigation into sexual harrassment within the team has led to questions about how much he knew, or would have known, about the situation at the time.
His co-author, NFL reporter Gary Myers, gave the Washington Post his perspective.
"The fact that he was playing for another team when those stories came out, he just might not have felt compelled to speak on it at that point, and there might be some things that he wasn’t comfortable talking about at that point — things that I didn’t know about until recently," Myers told the Post.
Many of the women who came forward with those stories held a protest outside FedEx Field before Monday night's game calling on the NFL to release the results of the investigation into the team.
Griffin's wife, Grete Griffin, wrote on Twitter Tuesday afternoon: "In the book, Robert is not talking about other peoples experiences with sexual harassment in Washington. He is talking about his OWN experience with sexual harassment in Washington."
