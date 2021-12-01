RGIII writing 'explosive tell-all' book about his time with the Washington Football Team

No pressure, no presales.

Former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III announced this week that he will be writing a book, titled "Surviving Washington," about his time with the NFL franchise.

The book will be released next year during training camp, the 10th anniversary of one of the most famous seasons in Washington history - Griffin, as a rookie, led the team on an electrifying 7-game win streak to secure a playoff spot, only to continue playing with a torn ACL, ultimately damaging his leg to the point where he was never able to play at a high level again.

“I’m going to tell you the truth about what happened in that playoff game,” Griffin said in a promotional video. “I’m going to detail the medical mismanagement that I received during my time in Washington. I’m going to open your eyes to the sexual harassment that permeated the walls of that building, and give you a deep dive into a power struggle between one of the most powerful coaches in all of sports and an owner that many of you want gone.”

Simon and Schuster, which is publishing the book on Aug. 9, is now accepting pre-orders.