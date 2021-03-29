Richmond-area Royals prospects Daniel Lynch and Noah Murdock lost a minor league season. They're coming back better than ever.

“I think the big thing was just getting really good at repeating my delivery,” Lynch said. “I got more confident in what I was doing. I wasn’t necessarily guessing as much anymore.”

For a player like Murdock, a former Colonial Heights standout and a seventh-round pick in the 2019 draft, it would’ve been easy to get lost in the shuffle. The towering 6-foot-8 righty had Tommy John surgery in the middle of his collegiate career, and his final numbers were far from inspiring for someone with pro aspirations - a 5.32 ERA across three seasons, culminating with a 3-6 record and 6.30 ERA as a junior.

Murdock started to take better advantage of his long frame and added velocity upon entering the pros. He was feeling great and throwing well in minor league camp last spring, often touching 98 and 99 mph, until he began to overexert himself. He said getting sent home was actually like getting “saved by the bell” in avoiding any more stress on his arm.

Then, it was time to experiment.

“The biggest thing for me: I was not afraid to take certain risks that I thought would benefit my career,” said Murdock, who said he altered the grip on all of his pitches, including his high-90s two-seam fastball. Most important of all was the work he put into his curveball, turning it into a tighter, stronger secondary pitch.