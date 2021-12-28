Richmond asks developers to come forward for Diamond redevelopment project

The city of Richmond is seeking suitors to redevelop the newly christened Diamond District.
As approximately 70 acres of city-owned land along North Arthur Ashe Boulevard remains unused or underdeveloped, the city has issued a Request for Interest to identify potential partners for a major redevelopment project anchored by a new baseball stadium.
City officials say it could be boon for the city, with the stadium alone generating about $2 million in annual tax revenue from ticket sales, concessions, merchandise and hotel stays. The future of the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the city's Double-A baseball franchise, is also at stake.
“Richmond offers so many of the things people and businesses are seeking – location, diversity, authenticity and affordability,” said Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney. “Richmond is the place to be, and the Diamond District is positioned to be a crown jewel in our economically thriving city."
The city process invites development teams to become involved in the renewal of 67 acres on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard, a site that includes The Diamond and would become home to a new ballpark for the Richmond Flying Squirrels, if a development plan is approved by Richmond City Council.
Lou DiBella, president and managing general partner of the Flying Squirrels, in April of 2021 told The Times-Dispatch that the team needed to be playing in a new stadium “no later than 2025. Period.” That calculation grew out of Major League Baseball assuming operational control of the minors following the 2019 season and setting ballpark standards not met by The Diamond, which opened in 1985.
The city release states “The Flying Squirrels will need a new baseball stadium for the 2025 season,” adding that renovating The Diamond is not feasible. Officials said the new ballpark as a project anchor will attract retail, commercial and office development, increasing the economic impact to the city and greater region.
Maritza Pechin, a deputy planning director for the city, said the estimated overall impact from the full redevelopment project will be determined once developers begin submitting conceptual plans.
By the summer of 2022, the city plans to select a team or teams and announce City Council approvals for a Diamond District. The ballpark’s total capacity would be 10,000, “with approximately 8,000 fixed seats and room for approximately 2,000 standing room patrons,” according to the city.
Also, there would be 20 private suites and 500 club seats in the stadium that the city estimates will require seven to 10 acres, including limited on-site parking.
According to the city, “recent ballpark developments have averaged approximately $72 million in construction costs, with approximately 60% of the costs supported with public funds, while private funds comprise approximately 40% of project costs.”
“A strong public, private, and in many cases, philanthropic partnership, was a crucial element to successful development and the opening of a new ballpark,” according to the city.
Based on recently built ballparks, the city estimates that a new Richmond stadium could cost $80 million or more. The city, however, says it is reluctant to be involved in financing the construction, and only at a minimal amount "to the greatest extent possible."
The Flying Squirrels and VCU, whose baseball program will share the facility, will pay rent as primary tenants, with the amount undetermined at this time.
DiBella recognized the city’s release of its RFI on Tuesday as “a benchmark moment” for the Double-A baseball franchise
"The process has begun ... We're moving in a direction we need to be moving," DiBella said. "Obviously, it provides reason for optimism. That being said, this is going to require a lot of hard work and cooperation, and it's also going to require the participation of a lot of different people, from the city to the counties, to the Squirrels, and obviously a private developer.
"This is a step along what's going to be a process, but it's an important beginning and I think a benchmark moment."
A new stadium would include dressing facilities for female staff, home and visiting team kitchens and dining areas, large home and visiting clubhouses, modern training rooms and a weight room, and enclosed pitching and hitting tunnels – all now required by MLB for its affiliates - that The Diamond does not have.
Lack of those would put a city at risk of losing its franchise, according to MLB.
The new ballpark would be located “just south of the existing baseball stadium along North Arthur Ashe Boulevard,” according to the city, which projects that retail, residential or commercial properties could wrap around all, or a portion, of the stadium. In addition to Flying Squirrels and VCU use, the stadium could host events at least another 100 days each year, according to the city.
The Arthur Ashe Jr. Athletic Center in the plan would be demolished and the site used as part of a Diamond District redevelopment.
Submissions to the city are due Feb. 15. at 3 p.m. More information about the Diamond District and the redevelopment project can be found online at rvadiamond.org.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor