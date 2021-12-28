Richmond asks developers to come forward for Diamond redevelopment project

Based on recently built ballparks, the city estimates that a new Richmond stadium could cost $80 million or more. The city, however, says it is reluctant to be involved in financing the construction, and only at a minimal amount "to the greatest extent possible."

The Flying Squirrels and VCU, whose baseball program will share the facility, will pay rent as primary tenants, with the amount undetermined at this time.

DiBella recognized the city’s release of its RFI on Tuesday as “a benchmark moment” for the Double-A baseball franchise

"The process has begun ... We're moving in a direction we need to be moving," DiBella said. "Obviously, it provides reason for optimism. That being said, this is going to require a lot of hard work and cooperation, and it's also going to require the participation of a lot of different people, from the city to the counties, to the Squirrels, and obviously a private developer.

"This is a step along what's going to be a process, but it's an important beginning and I think a benchmark moment."