Richmond-based OrthoVirginia buys naming rights to Commanders practice facility, becomes one of team's largest sponsors

The Washington Commanders finished a major piece of their rebrand on Tuesday, renaming the team's practice facility after a new sponsor.
Richmond-based OrthoVirginia purchased the naming rights as part of a package that will make it one of the team's five biggest sponsors.
The facility will now be known as OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park.
OrthoVirginia CEO David S. Jevsevar said the group had already been working with Commanders athletes for years, making the partnership a logical fit.
"For us, it's certainly an opportunity to increase our brand recognition," Dr. Jevsevar said, noting the group is the largest musculoskeletal health provider in Virginia.
"Hopefully more patients will come see what we're about and explore the opportunities that we have to hopefully enrich their lives."
The agreement lasts for 10 years, which means it could extend to a new practice facility - the Commanders are in the market for a new stadium, and earlier this year released renderings of a proposed Woodbridge facility that would involve moving the team's headquarters and stadium.
OrthoVirginia will also have signage at FedEx Field during games, and will partner with the team on a new initiative being billed "Community Saturdays."
The team will invite a community group or non-profit to the facility to watch its workouts on Saturdays before games.
During those practices, the players will wear jerseys with an OrthoVirginia Community Saturday logo.
"We have been so fortunate to find another partner focused on growth, innovation, and leaving a lasting, positive mark on our region," Commanders President Jason Wright wrote in a statement. "OrthoVirginia entitling our Training Center builds on the world class care they have been providing our players and adds a critical piece of the puzzle to our efforts to become a gold standard, championship organization."
Jevsevar said on Wednesday morning that part of what appealed to his group was the team's new in-house creative studio, Washington Branded.
"I think we have a unique opportunity (with Washington Branded) to provide content that will help explain our story of what we're trying to accomplish at OrthoVirginia and how patients of all types can key into that process."
As part of the deal, OrthoVirginia will also be designated the team's official orthopedic and sports medicine provider.
PHOTOS: Washington Commanders visit Richmond
Gabrielle Williams, 15, of Richmond Community Schools showed her defensive skills to wide receiver Terry McLaurin as she played flag football at Armstrong High on Friday.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Sydney Wright, center, 17, Open High School student, received a football jersey from The Washington Commanders' defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, center right, and tight end Logan Thomas, right, as Wright and other students tried out a flag football with other students at Armstrong High School in Richmond, Va., on Friday, August 26, 2022.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders running back, J.D. McKissic, left, and quarterback Carson Wentz, right, cheered as students tried out a flag football at Armstrong High School in Richmond, Va., on Friday, August 26, 2022.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz, center, and cornerback Kendall Fuller, right, handed over football jerseys to students, who tried out a flag football, at Armstrong High School in Richmond, Va., on Friday, August 26, 2022.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Tanya Snyder, Co-Chief Executive Officer of the Washington Commanders, is shown at Armstrong High School in Richmond, Va., on Friday, August 26, 2022.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Jason Wright, president of the Washington Commanders, is shown at Armstrong High School in Richmond, Va., on Friday, August 26, 2022.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Ron Rivera, head coach of the Washington Commanders, is shown at Armstrong High School in Richmond, Va., on Friday, August 26, 2022.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Dr. Stefanie Ramsey of Richmond Public Schools, received a symbolic check from The Washington Commanders' Co-Chief Executive Officer Tanya Snyder, president Jason Wright and head coach Ron Rivera at Armstrong High School in Richmond, Va., on Friday, August 26, 2022.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
The Washington Commanders held their "Rally in Richmond" on Friday, August 26, 2022 at River City Roll in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin gives a fist bump to a fan during their "Rally in Richmond" on Friday, August 26, 2022 at River City Roll in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
The Washington Commanders held their "Rally in Richmond" on Friday, August 26, 2022 at River City Roll in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz shares a moment with a fan during their "Rally in Richmond" on Friday, August 26, 2022 at River City Roll in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
The Washington Commanders held their "Rally in Richmond" on Friday, August 26, 2022 at River City Roll in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Carsen Hall, 12, kicked a field goal during Friday’s “Rally in Richmond” at River City Roll.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Ken Lesneritis plays during the Washington Commanders "Rally in Richmond" on Friday, August 26, 2022 at River City Roll in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Quarterback Carson Wentz (11) signs a shirt for a fan during Washington Commanders' "Rally in Richmond" on Friday, August 26, 2022 at River City Roll in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
The Washington Commanders held their "Rally in Richmond" on Friday, August 26, 2022 at River City Roll in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders Terry McLaurin signs memorabilia for fans during their "Rally in Richmond" on Friday, August 26, 2022 at River City Roll in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller takes a picture with a fan during the Commanders' "Rally in Richmond" on Friday, August 26, 2022 at River City Roll in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders Terry McLaurin signs memorabilia for fans during their "Rally in Richmond" on Friday, August 26, 2022 at River City Roll in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
The Washington Commanders held their "Rally in Richmond" on Friday, August 26, 2022 at River City Roll in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH