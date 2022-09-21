Richmond-based OrthoVirginia buys naming rights to Commanders practice facility

The Washington Commanders finished a major piece of their rebrand on Tuesday, renaming the team’s practice facility after a new sponsor.

Richmond-based OrthoVirginia purchased the naming rights as part of a package that will make it one of the team’s five biggest sponsors.

The facility will now be known as OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park.

OrthoVirginia CEO Dr. David S. Jevsevar said the group had already been working with Commanders athletes for years, making the partnership a logical fit.

Crucial stretch awaits as Commanders plot their path forward "You can't start off like that and expect to win at the end."

“For us, it’s certainly an opportunity to increase our brand recognition,” Jevsevar said, noting the group is the largest musculoskeletal care provider in Virginia.

“Hopefully, more patients will come see what we’re about and explore the opportunities that we have to hopefully enrich their lives,” he added.

The agreement lasts for 10 years, which means it could extend to a new practice facility. The Commanders are in the market for a new stadium and, earlier this year, released renderings of a proposed Woodbridge facility that would involve moving the team’s headquarters and stadium.

OrthoVirginia will also have signage at FedEx Field during games and will partner with the team on a new initiative being billed as “Community Saturdays.”

The team will invite a community group or nonprofit to the facility to watch its workouts on Saturdays before games.

During those practices, the players will wear jerseys with an OrthoVirginia Community Saturday logo.

“We have been so fortunate to find another partner focused on growth, innovation, and leaving a lasting, positive mark on our region,” Commanders President Jason Wright wrote in a statement. “OrthoVirginia entitling our Training Center builds on the world class care they have been providing our players and adds a critical piece of the puzzle to our efforts to become a gold standard, championship organization.”

Jevsevar said on Wednesday morning that part of what appealed to his group was the team’s new in-house creative studio, Washington Branded.

“I think we have a unique opportunity [with Washington Branded] to provide content that will help explain our story of what we’re trying to accomplish at OrthoVirginia and how patients of all types can key into that process,” he said.

As part of the deal, OrthoVirginia will also be designated the team’s official orthopedic and sports medicine provider.