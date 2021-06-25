Richmond falls 3-2 in pitchers' duel at Hartford

A first-inning, two-run home run from the host Hartford Yard Goats proved costly for the Flying Squirrels Thursday, in what settled into a pitchers’ duel and finished as a 3-2 Richmond loss.

The Yard Goats’ Taylor Snyder smacked the two-run homer off Flying Squirrels (24-21) starter Trenton Toplikar in the first frame.

But Toplikar held Hartford (14-31) scoreless from there, with eight strikeouts in five total innings of work. After the home run, he retired 12 of his next 14 batters.

The Yard Goats’ starting arm, Frank Duncan, gave up just a solo home run to Richmond’s Vince Fernandez to lead off the seventh inning. He was pulled shortly thereafter, after Sandro Fabian reached on an error at third base. Duncan went six innings, allowing four hits.