Richmond Flying Squirrels are up and running, developing players, in Richmond, Ky.

The Richmond Flying Squirrels are, in fact, playing this season, developing young baseball players for competition at a higher level.
These Flying Squirrels, members of a youth organization in Richmond, Ky., lovingly adopted the name from the minor league affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. Virginia's Richmond Flying Squirrels would be playing at The Diamond on these summer nights, but the national health crisis scratched their season and the rest of minor league baseball in 2020.
The Richmond (Ky.) Flying Squirrels have three travel teams – 13-and-under, 14-and-under, 15-and-under - that cranked it up around Memorial Day weekend.
“We’ve played seven tournaments. We’re getting ready to play number eight and nine here coming up,” Jeremy Ray, who coaches the 14-and-under team, said Monday night.
The players in Richmond, Ky., are aware of their namesake in Richmond, Va., according to Ray. His Flying Squirrels check in at around .500.
“The goal is development, and we’re playing at a high level in the state of Kentucky,” said Ray. “We’ve had a successful season.”
COVID-19 forced modifications. Balls-and-strikes umpires are stationed behind pitching mounds. Rather than sitting closely together in a dugout, the players spread out in the stands in accordance with social-distancing guidelines. But for the most part, according to Ray, it's just normal Richmond (Ky.) Flying Squirrels baseball.
It does seem strange that youth league teams are playing the most baseball of any level below the big leagues, noted Todd Parnell, the vice president and COO of the Double-A organization based at The Diamond. He is not at all surprised that one group up and running is the Richmond Flying Squirrels.
“I know that there are several teams across the country that are Flying Squirrels,” Parnell said. “The minor league logos and names are, obviously, very popular now with youth teams.
“I probably get about once every three weeks or so an email or something with pictures of a (Flying Squirrels) youth team that had a good tournament, or whatever. … There’s a ton.”
According to Ben Rothrock, the Richmond general manager, “Flying Squirrels” is used by more than 100 youth teams across the country for baseball, softball, and soccer. Rothrock even recalled a Canadian youth baseball team that was the Flying Squirrels years ago. There have also been various youth teams in Central Virginia called the Flying Squirrels.
Youth teams encounter no legal issues or direct costs for adoption of the the minor league names “as long as they aren’t altering the logo at all, and they either go through us to purchase (uniforms and hats) or they go through a licensed vendor for minor league baseball to purchase the product,” said Rothrock.
The Richmond Flying Squirrels gain a royalty fee when a licensed vendor for minor league baseball is engaged. Rothrock wasn’t sure which route the Richmond (Ky.) Flying Squirrels followed to acquire their identity.
“We take great pride in the ‘Flying Squirrels’ and we try to keep that close to our heart. As long as they go through us and they use our likeness in the right way, we see it as a marketing opportunity,” said Rothrock. “We outfit them. We try to help them as much as we can.”
Parents, other family members, and friends of players who are part of Flying Squirrels youth league teams commonly order gear from the minor league team to wear in support, according to Rothrock, who previously was the organization's executive director of food and beverage/merchandise.
Richmond, Ky., received its name on July 4, 1798, according to the city's website. It was named Richmond in honor of Colonel John Miller, a Revolutionary War soldier born in Richmond, Va.
The Flying Squirrels name for Richmond's minor league team was submitted in a contest and picked by franchise ownership and management. Well-supported submissions were Monuments, Generals, Renegades and Rebels. The franchise was more interested in a kid-friendly name that would appeal to adults, too, and allow for an interesting mascot and promotional opportunities.
Finalists in the 2009 name-the-team contest, in addition to Flying Squirrels, were Hush Puppies, Flatheads, Rhinos and Rock Hoppers.
At The Diamond 11 years later, Richmond Flying Squirrels merchandise continues to sell well, though the team hasn't played since last September.
Former Richmond Flying Squirrels catcher Joey Bart recently was promoted from the San Francisco Giants’ alternate training site in Sacramento to the Giants’ big-league roster.
Parnell contacted Bart to congratulate him. Parnell said the exchange reminded him that “I miss everything about everything that we’re missing.”
