Richmond Flying Squirrels are up and running, developing players, in Richmond, Ky.

It does seem strange that youth league teams are playing the most baseball of any level below the big leagues, noted Todd Parnell, the vice president and COO of the Double-A organization based at The Diamond. He is not at all surprised that one group up and running is the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

“I know that there are several teams across the country that are Flying Squirrels,” Parnell said. “The minor league logos and names are, obviously, very popular now with youth teams.

“I probably get about once every three weeks or so an email or something with pictures of a (Flying Squirrels) youth team that had a good tournament, or whatever. … There’s a ton.”

According to Ben Rothrock, the Richmond general manager, “Flying Squirrels” is used by more than 100 youth teams across the country for baseball, softball, and soccer. Rothrock even recalled a Canadian youth baseball team that was the Flying Squirrels years ago. There have also been various youth teams in Central Virginia called the Flying Squirrels.