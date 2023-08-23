A Richmond Flying Squirrel was caught cheating. Now, reliever Clay Helvey faces the consequences.

The right-handed reliever was ejected from Sunday’s game at The Diamond against Harrisburg “for a foreign substance and has been suspended for 10 games,” Jeff Lantz, senior manager of communications for Major League Baseball, told The Times-Dispatch Wednesday. MLB supervises the minor leagues.

Helvey was ejected in the ninth inning Sunday after umpires inspected his glove. While Helvey stood passively by the mound without a glove, Richmond manager Dennis Pelfrey walked to the field from the dugout and objected for a minute or two after he was shown the glove.

An umpire then took the glove to the umpires’ dressing quarters.

Umpires at all professional levels in June of 2021 began periodically inspecting hands, hats and gloves of pitchers in a crackdown designed to stop them from using sticky substances that can increase the spin rate of pitches or just provide a better grip on the ball.

Helvey, 26, had pitched in seven Flying Squirrels’ games this season after joining the Double-A team in late July. He began the 2023 season with the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats and with them had an 11.57 ERA in 22 outings.

As a Richmond reliever, Helvey worked 10 1/3 innings in seven games this year and allowed 10 hits and eight runs. Last season, he appeared in 23 Richmond games. The Flying Squirrels' regular season runs through Sept. 17.

Helvey, who’s from Charlotte, played the 2016 season at College of Charleston, 2017 at St. John's River State College, and 2018 at the University of Tampa, where he finished his collegiate career. The San Francisco Giants selected Helvey in the 22nd round of the 2018 draft.

